Alizee's Danish husband charged with 2 counts of murder

news

The Lagos State Police Command has concluded investigations in the alleged murder of Alizee by Danish husband, Peter Nielsen Schau.

A post published via the command's Facebook page today revealed that Schau has been charged with two counts of murder.

His first court appearance has been set to Wednesday, April 11, 2018, at the Yaba Magistrate's Court, according to a statement signed by Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Chike Oti.

"The Lagos State Police Command hereby notifies the general public that it had decided to take Mr. Peter Nielson, the Danish man alleged to have murdered his wife Mrs. Zainab Nielson and daughter, Petral Nielson to court for two counts charge of murder.

"The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State has directed that the case be charged to court based on the findings of the Crime scene detectives sent to the apartment of the Nielsons after the alleged murder was committed, the preliminary autopsy report and the result of DNA analysis carried out by forensic experts.

"He would be taken to the Yaba Magistrate Court today 11th April, 2018, where the case would be mentioned and his trial for the offence of murder begins.

"Meanwhile, a duplicate copy of the murder casefile has been sent to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP), for legal advice.

"Further development on this matter would as usual be communicated to members of the public," the statement reads.

ALSO READ: Alizee's Danish husband arrested as police investigate murder

Late Alizee's husband gets emotional boost from lawyer before trial

Senior Partner, F. Boma Ayomide Alabi, a lawyer representing embattled Danish husband, Peter Nielsen Schau, who reportedly killed singer, Alizee , has given a moral boost to her client.

The alleged murder occurred on Thursday, April 5, 2018, at their Banana Island residence but public opinion already found him guilty.

Alabi, who works at a legal firm, Primera Africa Legal (PAL), thinks her client who has been cooperative with investigators, can only be proven guilty until trial is concluded.

She condemned the “largely inaccurate and speculative public and media narrative” developed against her client in a report compiled by Naij News.

“He has not been charged with any crime yet. The cause of death is still unknown.

"It is in the interest of justice that an opportunity is availed Mr. Nielsen to defend himself and that the investigation is transparent, factual and unbiased.

“The Nigeria police must allow Mr Nielsen access to his lawyers. In the eyes of the law, he is presumed innocent till proven guilty after an adversarial trial process.

“We, therefore, plead that no one rushes to judgment and that we allow the law take its course,” Schau's lawyer mentioned in a statement.

Her comments follows a previous note released by the Lagos State Police Command which submitted following an autopsy that Alizee suffered extreme violence prior to death.

The observation was made from visible marks on her body.