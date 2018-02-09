Home > Gist > Metro >

Alfa, pastor arrested with human body parts

Men of God? Alfa, pastor arrested with human body parts

Out of four suspected ritualists arrested by police included an alfa who planned to use human body parts for money rituals.

  • Published:
Human skeleton play

An Alfa who reportedly conducted a Fidau prayer for a corpse had body exhumed four days after burial.

(UCG)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In Ibadan, Oyo State, the police has apprehended an alfa and a pastor who were found with severed human head and hands they planned to use for money ritual.

Hammed Sulaiman, 35, a Muslim cleric reportedly conducted a Fidau prayer for a deceased whose body he had exhumed.

He was paraded with his 'Christian' partner, the presiding pastor of the Light of God C & S Church, Ojagbo, Oranyan, at the Oyo State Police Command.

play Alfa, pastor arrested with human body parts

 

Vanguard News reported that two other suspects, Olapade Saheed, 32, and Olatunji Abiodun, 26, were nabbed alongside the clergies. Body parts found with the culprits were removed four days after the corpse was buried report says.

The local news platform confirmed that Sulaiman paid a sum of N2,500 for the human parts given to him. He had planned to mix the organs with a concoction anticipated to improve his finances.

This is sadly only one in a list of alarming events involving the use of fetish methods targeted at getting money.

Nigerian youths are strangely part of a large group of individuals who have placed faith in the activity of exploring avenues aimed at bringing about ill-gotten wealth. This has encouraged them to make use of close relations in order to achieve this goal.

Recently, fifteen Yahoo Boys were arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). They were apprehended on Saturday, February 3, 2018 in Sagamu, Ogun State.

The suspects aged between 18 to 24, were nabbed based on offences bordering on obtaining by false pretence, lottery scam and love scam.

ALSO READ: Police round up Yahoo Boys engaged in spending blood money

Among the group involves a list of youths who apply fetish procedure to hypnotize their victims.

Items seized by the EFCC include calabash and other fetish objects. play

Items seized by the EFCC include calabash and other fetish objects.

(Instablog9ja)

 

Local media reported that some of the suspects were arrested at the residence of their leader, Adesanya R. Olaoluwa. The latter is reportedly under surveillance by the EFCC.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Scandal Mortuary-man sleeps with corpse of dead celebrity - DNA test revealsbullet
2 Yahoo Plus Police round up Yahoo Boys engaged in spending blood moneybullet
3 Not Yet Over Nigerian man who allegedly cut teenage girl to pieces...bullet

Related Articles

Thank God! Yahoo boys who reportedly killed their grandmother for money rituals arrested in Edo State
Badoo Cult hypnotize victims before smashing their heads with grinding stone - Lagos Police Commissioner
Casting Out Demons Little girl's face severely burnt after dangerous ritual cleansing
Jungle Justice Angry mob burns 'mad woman' found with human parts to death [Graphic Photo]
Horror! Scary looking bird killed in Nigerian town of Ogbomosho
Yahoo Plus Police round up Yahoo Boys engaged in spending blood money
'Juju' Community banish young man who tied woman's pregnancy in coffin

Metro

A zookeeper, Mustapha Adam was attacked by a lion which escaped from a wildlife park in Kaduna.
One Chance! Lion devours zookeeper in Kaduna
Dedicated routes have been allocated for the 2018 Lagos City Marathon.
2018 Lagos City Marathon Avoid traffic by following these safe routes
Graphic Content
God Saved Them! Family suffer severe burns from gas explosion caused by phone vibration
The physically challenged man had his left suspended in the air until surgery.
Touching Lives Corrective surgery offered to Nigerian man whose leg permanently hangs in the air