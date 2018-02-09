Alfa, pastor arrested with human body parts

news

In Ibadan, Oyo State, the police has apprehended an alfa and a pastor who were found with severed human head and hands they planned to use for money ritual .

Hammed Sulaiman, 35, a Muslim cleric reportedly conducted a Fidau prayer for a deceased whose body he had exhumed.

He was paraded with his 'Christian' partner, the presiding pastor of the Light of God C & S Church, Ojagbo, Oranyan, at the Oyo State Police Command.

Vanguard News reported that two other suspects, Olapade Saheed, 32, and Olatunji Abiodun, 26, were nabbed alongside the clergies. Body parts found with the culprits were removed four days after the corpse was buried report says.

The local news platform confirmed that Sulaiman paid a sum of N2,500 for the human parts given to him. He had planned to mix the organs with a concoction anticipated to improve his finances.

This is sadly only one in a list of alarming events involving the use of fetish methods targeted at getting money.

Nigerian youths are strangely part of a large group of individuals who have placed faith in the activity of exploring avenues aimed at bringing about ill-gotten wealth. This has encouraged them to make use of close relations in order to achieve this goal.

Recently, fifteen Yahoo Boys were arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). They were apprehended on Saturday, February 3, 2018 in Sagamu, Ogun State.

The suspects aged between 18 to 24, were nabbed based on offences bordering on obtaining by false pretence, lottery scam and love scam.

Among the group involves a list of youths who apply fetish procedure to hypnotize their victims.

Local media reported that some of the suspects were arrested at the residence of their leader, Adesanya R. Olaoluwa. The latter is reportedly under surveillance by the EFCC.