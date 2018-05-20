Home > Gist > Metro >

Alex claims Snapchat account was hacked after sex photo

Alex Ex-BBN star claims Snapchat account was hacked after 'after sex' photo hits Internet

Twitter Users have been having a field day trying to decide if the male whose face is turned from the camera and half buried in Alex's boobs, in the photo, is actually Tobi.

Alex has just released an "after sex" photo of herself and a male who bears a remarkable resemblance to her fellow ex-BBN housemate, Tobi.

Although she has since come out with claims that her Snapchat account, via which the photo was shared, was hacked, Nigerians are not having it.

Addressing the development, Alex wrote on social media, "I do not have a picture like this first of all and my Snapchat account has been hacked I really do not understand what people will gain by making this kind of picture. What every fight you guys are putting up hasn't gotten to this extent."

She also went on to share a screenshot of her Snapchat login page with the word "hacked" written across it.

But going by the reactions from Twitter users, Nigerians do not believe her.

