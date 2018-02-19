'Accused is a serial child molester', ex-student alleges

news

Doyin Fadero, a former student of embattled Chrisland School supervisor, Adegboyega Adenekan, has alleged that the accused was once linked with a case of rape but there was an attempt to cover it up.

In a recent development, the management of the institution released a press release expressing that the accusation leveled against its staff were a deliberate attack, suspecting that the incident was an attempt to tarnish the image of the institution.

This adds weight to Fadero's Twitter comments posted on Tuesday, February 13, 2018, stating that the school supervisor had been previously accused of indiscipline but went scot free.

She advised that more attention should be given to cases of sexual assaults as they are most likely based on actual occurrences.

"lol this was my primary school teacher. an issue like this rose up a few years ago and they were trying to vindicate him only for him to ACTUALLY be a rapist. don’t ever cross anyone out for anything. these ‘false accusations’ are not as common as u people make it seem," Adenekan's former student wrote.

Evidence against Chrisland School Supervisor appear hard to deny

A clinical psychologist, Miss. Olive Ogedengbe, provided more evidence concerning the case of a 2-yr-old pupil of Chrisland School, Lekki, Lagos, alleged to have been sexually molested by the institution's supervisor, Adegboyega Adenekan .

New information was received via a recording played during Ogedengbe's testimony. She offered one at the Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, where she expressed observations made after a detailed investigation.

The psychologist who is described as an expert in sexual and reproductive health behaviour in children and adolescents, noted that the victim referred to as "Child X", was given a piece of paper where she made drawings of the private part of the accused.