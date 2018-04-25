Accident: 3 die, 6 sustain injuries in Abuja auto crash

news

Three persons were feared dead in a ghastly multiple accident on Wednesday at the Banex Junction, near Tippers’ Garage in Abuja.

The multiple accident which involved three cars and a tipper, also left six others injured.

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent who visited the scene, reported that the victims were all taken to different hospitals in Abuja.

A witness, Mr Emmanuel Ade, told NAN that there was an initial minor accident involving a Toyota Hillux and a taxi cab at the scene before the fatal crash.

According to him, the major accident happened when the police were trying to control the traffic on the expressway.

Another witness, Mr Musa James, also said that the major accident occurred when the tipper appeared to have lost control while approaching the scene.

“The driver of the tipper was trying to maneuver his way when he noticed he could not control the vehicle.

The police were on the road stopping the tipper,’’ James said.

Mr Jafaru Wakili, another witness, said that when the FRSC personnel arrived at the scene, an angry mob descended on them and chased them away.

The FRSC spokesman, Mr Bisi Kazeem, confirmed the incident, saying a tow truck deployed to the scene was attacked by the mob.

“FRSC Corps Marshal frowns at the occurrence which also involves civil defence and Police.

“He has ordered that perpetrators of the act should be fished out and dealt with appropriately.”