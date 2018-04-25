Home > Gist > Metro >

Accident: 3 die, 6 sustain injuries in Abuja auto crash

In Abuja 3 die, 6 sustain injuries auto crash

The multiple accident which involved three cars and a tipper, also left six others injured.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Infant, 6 others die in Enugu auto crash play

Scene of an accident - Photo for illustrative purpose

(File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Three persons were feared dead in a ghastly multiple accident on Wednesday at the Banex Junction, near Tippers’ Garage in Abuja.

The multiple accident which involved three cars and a tipper, also left six others injured.

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)  correspondent who visited the scene, reported that the victims were all taken to different hospitals in Abuja.

A witness, Mr Emmanuel Ade, told NAN that there was an initial minor accident involving a Toyota Hillux and a taxi cab at the  scene before the fatal crash.

According to him, the major accident happened when the police were trying to control the traffic on the expressway.

Another witness, Mr Musa James, also said that the major accident occurred when the tipper appeared to have lost control while approaching the scene.

“The driver of the tipper was trying to maneuver his way when he noticed he could not control the vehicle.

The police were on the road stopping the tipper,’’ James said.

Mr Jafaru Wakili, another witness, said that when the FRSC personnel arrived at the scene, an angry mob descended on them and chased them away.

The FRSC spokesman, Mr Bisi Kazeem, confirmed the incident, saying a tow truck deployed to the scene was attacked by the mob.

“FRSC Corps Marshal frowns at the occurrence which also involves civil defence and Police.

“He has ordered that perpetrators of the act should be fished out and dealt with appropriately.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Public Disgrace FRSC official caught having car sex with young girlbullet
2 Touch Not My Anointed Simple wristband saves Abuja mum from kidnapper...bullet
3 David & Goliath Mopol guarding Shell kills soldier over nothingbullet

Related Articles

Tragic End 22-yr-old Nigerian man killed in auto crash in the US
In Enugu Baby, 6 others die in multiple car accident
Heart Wrenching Groom-to-be killed in ghastly accident 6 days to wedding
Etim ‘Ironbar’ Bassey The sad decline of a Nigerian Olympian
In Lagos 4 dead, 14 injured in Lekki toll gate accident
Pulse Nigeria 5 stunt performers who died during filming
Fast & Furious Flying car crashes into building but occupants miraculously survive
New Year Tragedy 5 killed, 13 sustain injuries in accident on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
Hammarskjöld Former UN chief likely killed – report
Darius Ishaku Late Suntai’s burial now to hold Aug. 19 - Taraba gov.

Metro

Ghana's top lawyer gets 7-yrs jail term for involvement in $200K fraud
In Lagos 2 young men jailed 5 years for robbing man of N150, 000 phone
Ikimi Adewale, a hairdresser, sustained body injuries following an attack by a mob.
Chicken Change Teenage hairdresser escapes being burnt alive over N1,500
Peter Nielsen Schau pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder.
Alizee Lagos Attorney General confirms singer was killed by Danish husband
Blame In On Alcohol Drunk NDLEA officers stab man who tried to caution them