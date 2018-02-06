Home > Gist > Metro >

Meet abusive father who beats children with cane when denied of sex

An alleged sexual abuser was accused of raping his daughter at least five times. He reportedly also tried to sodomise his sons but they refused.

Olusegun Adefemi, a man accused of having sex with his children, both male and female, has been arrested by the police for alleged sexual abuse.

His son, 7, reportedly made the allegation in a testimony where he mentioned that the suspect has slept with his sister five times.

“My daddy slept with Favour from here (pointing at the private part of his sister.) He put her on the ground and then he did it. It was not once, it was five times.

“He wanted to do my own from the back but I refused. He wanted to do Godspower too. When we refused, he started beating us,” the Daily Trust News quoted the 7-year-old boy in a report.

Edgal Imohimi, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police confirmed Adefemi's arrest while parading him and other suspects. He was apprehended following a revelation by Adekoya Sesan, an official of the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC).

“He inflicted grievous injury in the private part of the child as a result of forceful penetration.

"Two older siblings of the survivor were not as lucky as Olusegun Adefemi regularly abused them by beating them with cane each time they resisted him from penetrating them through their anus.

“The girl has been taken to Mirabel Medical Centre for examination and treatment while her siblings have been placed in temporary home. The suspect would be charged to court at the end of investigation,” says Imohimi.

ALSO READ: Sex-seeking landlord flings female tenant off 3-storied building

Adefemi however expressed shock over the allegation he attributed to his consistency when it concerns beating his children.

The motivation for the alleged sexual abuser who has had to train the children by himself after their mother left him is simply as a corrective tool.

