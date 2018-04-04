Home > Gist > Metro >

Father burns little son with hot iron for eating mother's food

Because Of Food Abuja dad burns little son with hot iron for eating mother's meal

A father in Abuja has been charged by a court in Abuja for harming his 7-year-old son with a hot iron.

  • Published:
A man who reportedly burnt his son with an iron has been arraigned in an Abuja court. play

A man who reportedly burnt his son with an iron has been arraigned in an Abuja court.

(Trip Advisor)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In Abuja, a man, Godstime Ategho, has been nabbed for burning 7-year-old son with hot iron after the latter stole mother's food.

The suspect was arraigned on Wednesday, April 4, 2018, at the Federal Capital Territory High Court located in Apo.

Mr. Jaafaru Ayitogo, the prosecutor on the case alleged that the father committed the offence in November 2017.

play Abuja dad burns little son with hot iron for eating mother's food (Yanko Design)

 

He was charged with willful infliction of physical injury on the child who also failed to received treatment for his injury.

Justice Idris Kutigi, who presided over the case has adjourned it until Thursday, May 17, 2018.

ALSO READ: Son kills mum who kept disappearance charm for herself

Father sentenced to death for killing daughter's boyfriend

In Calabar, Cross River State, Mr. Godwin Elewana, a former employee of the National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has been sentenced to death by hanging for killing his daughter's boyfriend.

Punch News confirmed that the convict murdered the victim, Douglas Ojugbo, on March 10, 2015. The father who shot the deceased with a pump-action gun was arraigned on a one-count charge of murder.

This is following an incarceration since the year 2016.

play

 

A statement given by the boyfriend's mother, Mrs. Maria Ojugbo, confirmed that Elewana buried her son in a hope to conceal evidence but an 'intervention by God' had ensured an uncovering of the heinous act.

“I thank God for doing what should be done. It is stated in the Bible that anyone who kills by the sword, will die by the sword.

"Elewana had no reason whatsoever to kill my son in such a manner and conceal the act by burying him. It was Almighty God that gave approval for this judgement," Ojugbo expressed according to Punch.

Investigations conducted by prosecuting counsel had proved satisfactory to presiding judge, Justice Ukpa Ebitam, of the Cross River State High Court, who gave credit for a job well done.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Columnist at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 In Benue Two taxi drivers arrested for allegedly raping female passengerbullet
2 Olajumoke Orisaguna Former bread seller continues inspiring spotlight...bullet
3 Sheron Sukhdeo 'Good soul' but shady car dealer buried with Dangote...bullet

Related Articles

Jealous Rage Woman stabs husband to death over secret child
In Benue Two taxi drivers arrested for allegedly raping female passenger
Sheron Sukhdeo 'Good soul' but shady car dealer buried with Dangote worthy chains and Timbs
Olajumoke Orisaguna Former bread seller continues inspiring spotlight journey with Tinie Tempah
Science Student Young man dies after drinking dangerous concoction called "Gutter Water"
Another Easter Tragedy Power company staff electrocuted in Ondo
Dangerous Play Man's head blown off by girlfriend in Facebook Live video gone wrong
Paedophile Snake Man loses venom after sexually abusing ex-girlfriend's daughter

Metro

Three people have died following an accident involving a commercial bus and a billboard which fell off after colliding with a truck.
Innocent Souls 3 people killed after billboard falls on bus in Lagos
Paedophile Snake Man loses venom after sexually abusing ex-girlfriend's daughter
Gombe youth leader eulogises Governor on his birthday
Dankwambo Gombe Youth Leader eulogises Governor on his birthday
A Staffordshire terrier attacked family members, a mother and her son, in Hannover, Germany.
Murdered By Love Mother and son killed by family dog turned enemy