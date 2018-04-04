news

In Abuja, a man, Godstime Ategho, has been nabbed for burning 7-year-old son with hot iron after the latter stole mother's food .

The suspect was arraigned on Wednesday, April 4, 2018, at the Federal Capital Territory High Court located in Apo.

Mr. Jaafaru Ayitogo, the prosecutor on the case alleged that the father committed the offence in November 2017.

He was charged with willful infliction of physical injury on the child who also failed to received treatment for his injury.

Justice Idris Kutigi, who presided over the case has adjourned it until Thursday, May 17, 2018.

Father sentenced to death for killing daughter's boyfriend

In Calabar, Cross River State, Mr. Godwin Elewana, a former employee of the National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has been sentenced to death by hanging for killing his daughter's boyfriend.

Punch News confirmed that the convict murdered the victim, Douglas Ojugbo, on March 10, 2015. The father who shot the deceased with a pump-action gun was arraigned on a one-count charge of murder.

This is following an incarceration since the year 2016.

A statement given by the boyfriend's mother, Mrs. Maria Ojugbo, confirmed that Elewana buried her son in a hope to conceal evidence but an 'intervention by God' had ensured an uncovering of the heinous act.

“I thank God for doing what should be done. It is stated in the Bible that anyone who kills by the sword, will die by the sword.

"Elewana had no reason whatsoever to kill my son in such a manner and conceal the act by burying him. It was Almighty God that gave approval for this judgement," Ojugbo expressed according to Punch.

Investigations conducted by prosecuting counsel had proved satisfactory to presiding judge, Justice Ukpa Ebitam, of the Cross River State High Court, who gave credit for a job well done.