Abandoned corpses laid to rest in mass burial

A photo showing before and after the mass burial held in the state shows a truck piled high with decomposing bodies.

The Central hospital at Otta, Ogun state has conducted a mass burial for corpses abandoned at the hospital's morgue.

Hospital workers are also seen with the truck as they prepare to lay the unclaimed souls to rest.

May their souls rest in peace.

ALSO READ: Five museums you must visit in Nigeria

