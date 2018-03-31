Abandoned corpses laid to rest in mass burial

news

The Central hospital at Otta, Ogun state has conducted a mass burial for corpses abandoned at the hospital's morgue.

A photo showing before and after the mass burial held in the state shows a truck piled high with decomposing bodies.

Hospital workers are also seen with the truck as they prepare to lay the unclaimed souls to rest.

May their souls rest in peace.

5 of the deadliest massacres in Nigerian history

As a nation with contradicting values, and ever-present tribal, religious and political tensions, Nigeria has witnessed its share of violence throughout its history; in the form of riots, war and in many of these cases, mass killings.

Events only ever hold relevance beyond a particular period for Nigerians. The effect of this is that we tend to forget some of the darkest periods of our history.

It is not out of a desire to push the past into the abyss, at least not on the part of the masses. It is mostly caused by an innocent lack of information .

It is why when we hear reports of mass murder, like Nikolas Cruz’ murder of 17 students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in the US state of Miami, we are often shocked.

It is so easy to overlook when one does not know that this is a reality that we have lived, albeit in a different form, in the past, and more recently that we would permit ourselves to admit.

Here are 5 of the deadliest mass killings in Nigerian history, for those who wish to remember that death has always been a part of our history.