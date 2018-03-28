AAU undergraduate killed by suspected cultists in Obalende

news

Suspected cultists have reportedly killed an undergraduate of the Ambrose Ali University, Edo State, in an attack that occurred in Obalende, Lagos.

He was murdered on Monday, March 26, 2018, at the Obalende roundabout report says.

A report has been filed at a police station in Onikan in respect to the killing of the deceased who was slaughtered late in the evening.

Suspects, Tunde Tigana and Ajayi, have been named on suspicion of his murder.

Frustration blamed for murder of kindergarten pupils in Ogun

In Ogun State, a mad man, Lekan Adebisi who reportedly slaughtered two kindergarten pupils, has blamed frustration for the murders .

The victims, Mubarak Kalesowo and Sunday Obituyi, who went to learn at St. John’s Anglican Primary School, Agodo, were attacked during lunchtime report says.

It appeared the suspect had a good idea of the likely consequence of his actions having stated this while answering questions posed by newsmen.

"It was due to frustration. When hunger gripped me and it became unbearable, I thought of my life and concluded that it was a bad life.

Then I grabbed a machete. I was prepared to face the consequence," Adebisi was quoted in a Punch News report.

It had required the efforts of policemen and some local hunters to capture him.

How Adebisi was apprehended

Earlier reports confirmed that the victims, Mubarak Kalesowo and Sunday Obituyi, died in a school attack on Monday, March 12, 2018.

The deceased both aged four years old, were killed at the St. John’s Primary School, Agodo, where they study.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the Police Public Relations Officer for Ogun State, confirmed that the suspect was arrested two days after the attack.

According to Punch News, the efforts made by policemen and some local hunters had proved successful in apprehending the suspected lunatic.

“Their efforts paid off in the early hours of today (Wednesday) when the suspect was seen in a bush around the community.

“When they wanted to arrest him, the suspect, who was brandishing a sharp cutlass, attacked them, consequent upon which he was shot and injured on the leg,” Oyeyemi told Punch.

ALSO READ: Deranged man murders father in Imo

State police commissioner, Ahmed Iliyasu, has reportedly given approval for a transfer of the case to the Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department in Abeokuta.