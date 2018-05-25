A discovery of truths: The Eve

news

It’s all fun and games until a random beach visitor became a guest at a bachelor’s eve party on the same island resort. Funsho Oni, though shy, discovers his inner warrior and fights for what he feels.

The thing is, what exactly does he feel? For whom does he feel it and whose heart will he have to break?

Now you can watch and enjoy this steamy romantic drama with a comic feel on BoxOffice by DStv.

Simply press the green button on your Explora remote to rent ‘The Eve’ which features John Okafor (Mr. Ibu), Beverly Naya, Meg Otanwa, Kunle Remi, Adeolu Adefarasin, Mawuli Gavor, Efa Iwara, Ronke Oshodi, Ronke Odusanya, Uche Nwaefuna

The Eve chronicles the topsy-turvy days leading up to a supposedly happy couple’s wedding day. Get comfortable on your couch, visit bo.dstv.com to rent and enjoy ‘The Eve’ today on BoxOffice for only N400.