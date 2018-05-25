Home > Gist > Metro >

A discovery of truths: The Eve

The Eve A discovery of truths

Now you can watch and enjoy this steamy romantic drama with a comic feel on BoxOffice by DStv.

  • Published:
A discovery of truths: The Eve play

A discovery of truths: The Eve

(The Eve)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

It’s all fun and games until a random beach visitor became a guest at a bachelor’s eve party on the same island resort. Funsho Oni, though shy, discovers his inner warrior and fights for what he feels.

The thing is, what exactly does he feel? For whom does he feel it and whose heart will he have to break?

Now you can watch and enjoy this steamy romantic drama with a comic feel on BoxOffice by DStv.

Simply press the green button on your Explora remote to rent ‘The Eve’ which  features  John Okafor (Mr. Ibu), Beverly Naya, Meg Otanwa, Kunle Remi, Adeolu Adefarasin, Mawuli Gavor, Efa Iwara, Ronke Oshodi, Ronke Odusanya, Uche Nwaefuna

The Eve chronicles the topsy-turvy days leading up to a supposedly happy couple’s wedding day. Get comfortable on your couch, visit bo.dstv.com to rent and enjoy ‘The Eve’ today on BoxOffice for only N400.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Murder Man hides wife's corpse in a bucket after killing herbullet
2 Baby Boys EFCC ends luxurious life of Lekki Yahoo Boys nabbed with...bullet
3 Scandal! Pastor's wife reportedly shares naked video in church's...bullet

Related Articles

Big Brother Naija BBNaija fans mock Bobrisky's English speaking skills while insulting Cee-c
#ExploraMadeForMe Somkele in a new DStv Explora commercial
The Fanz Championship Africa Celebrities go to battle as 16 teams prepare for season 4
Big Brother Nigeria Do you have what it takes to live in a house with total strangers for weeks? Register now!
Awoof Overload Over 5m Naira up for grabs in the Quickteller Delight Promo
DSTV Be a guest of the Royal Family
M-Net Movies Bang Bang Your real action heroes are here

Metro

Pastor Chris rejoices over yet another successful Holy Land tour
Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Pastor Chris rejoices over yet another successful Holy Land tour
Man divorces wife 15 minutes after marriage ceremony in Dubai
In Dubai Man divorces wife 15 minutes after marriage ceremony
Pastor drugs and rapes menstruating school girl he met on Facebook
Online Dating Pastor drugs and rapes menstruating school girl he met on Facebook
Mum feeds baby with poisoned breast milk and dies afterwards
Terrible Mum feeds baby with poisoned breast milk and dies afterwards