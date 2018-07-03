Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

91 die in 119 road accidents in 2018 — FRSC

In Ogun 91 die in 119 road accidents in 2018 — FRSC

Mr Clement Oladele, the Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun.

  • Published:
91 die in 119 road accidents in 2018 — FRSC play

91 die in 119 road accidents in 2018 — FRSC

(Daily Post)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Ogun Command, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), said on Monday that no fewer than 91 persons died in road crashes in Ogun in the first quarter of 2018.

Mr Clement Oladele, the Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun.

Oladele said that during the same period in 2017, 96 crashes recorded with 49 deaths.

He also said that 460 persons were injured during the same period as against 305 persons in 2017.

According to him, most of crashes occurred at the construction areas, especially Ogunmakin, Mowe, Lagos/Ibadan and blamed them on speeding.

The sector commander, however, appealed to motorists and other road users to be cautious as road construction had resumed on some of the major roads.

He also said that traffic advisory was issued by Ogun FRSC on June 30, to warn people on the dangers of speeding at the construction areas. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Tragic Missing woman found inside Python's stomachbullet
2 Thankful! God saves man from black cobra attack while using toilet...bullet
3 What a world 11 members of a family hanged few days to weddingbullet

Related Articles

Gone Too Soon Auto crash leaves 30 dead, 20 injured
Traffic Violations FRSC seizes 5,000 vehicles in Ogun State
InAnambra Car crash kills five
Tragic Fate Auto crash claims the life of family of 7
Gone Too Soon Auto crash on Ibadan-Lagos expressway leaves one dead
Inhumane FRSC, Police abandon babies whose mother died in car crash
Road Traffic Crash Car accident kills 4 people in Ebonyi
Traffic Violations FRSC impounds 4 vehicles for overloading
Road Traffic Crash FRSC warns against drunk driving
Road Traffic Crash FRSC records highest number of accident-related deaths in Bauchi

Metro

31-year-old carpenter bags 50 years imprisonment for defiling JSS1 student
Pervert 31-year-old carpenter bags 50 years imprisonment for defiling JSS1 student
Businessman faces N8m visa fraud charge
Scam Businessman faces N8m visa fraud charge
Auto crash claims 5 people on Zaria-Kaduna expressway
Bloody Auto crash claims 5 people on Zaria-Kaduna expressway
Wife drags husband to court for refusing to acknowledge child
By Fire, By Force Wife drags husband to court for refusing to acknowledge child