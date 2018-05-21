news

News reports have revealed the death of at least nine people during a clash between rival cult groups on Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Awka, Anambra.

According to the reports, the drama began during the state’s annual cultural festival, known as ‘Imo Awka’.

A source reveals that the group had earlier threatened to attack each other during the festival over yet-to-be-identified reasons.

The source said, ”The reasons for the cult killing and counter-killings were not immediately ascertained but lifeless bodies of people alleged to be cult members littered different quarters in Awka eliciting tears from families of victims.

"Four were killed around Eke Awka , three killed around Nkwelle Awka, while one was killed around Regina Caeli Hospital Awka."

Instablog9ja reports that the incident has been confirmed by the police who promised that those involved in the killings would be brought to book.

Four people die as rival groups clash

Rivalry between two cult groups , Black Axe and Eiye has led to the death of four people in Benin, Edo State, during a recent clash.

This happened on the evening of Sunday, May 15, 2016, at a bar along Sakponba Road in Benin, the state capital, according to Punch.

A Black Axe was said to have been injured during a confrontation with the opposition group, which led to him being rushed to the hospital.

The occurrence, according to Punch, gave rise to reprisal attacks which led to the killing of three members of the Eiye confraternity.

Lawal, a member of the Eiye group was killed during a gun attack at Ezoba, along Sokponba Road in the state capital.

Osifo Abiodun, the Police Public Relations Officer, gave a confirmation of the attack.

He said, “We did our intervention by deploying our men in the area; we are on a manhunt for those fingered.

“We are very sure that before the end of tomorrow (Tuesday) we will be able to arrest those that have been fingered in the action,”

Cultism is one of the common vices faced by security agencies in the state, mostly patronised by youths in their 20s'.