A Minna Grade 1 Magistrates’ Court on Monday remanded in prison custody, eight suspects standing trial for raping four minors in Minna.

Mr Abdullahi Maiyaki, prosecutor for the state Child Rights Protection Agency, told the court that the suspects were arraigned on Oct. 17 for unlawful sexual intercourse with the minors.

The suspects, according to the prosecutor were; Yahaya Yakuso, 50; Yusuf Idris, 35; Tukur Buhari, 35; Mohammed Yusuf, 25; Musa Ibrahim, 35; Nasir Abubakar, 35; Isah Garba, 29; and Ibrahim, 30.

He alleged that the suspects lured the teenage girls who hawk wares with N150 or N200 to have canal knowledge of them.

Abdullahi said that the offence contravenes Section 18, Sub-Section 2 of the Niger state Child Rights Act.

He said that the offence attracts 21 years imprisonment and pleaded with the court not to grants the accused bail based on the severity of the offence.

The Chief Magistrate, Hassan Mohammed, ordered the remand of the suspects after they pleaded not guilty to the offence.

He adjourned the case to Nov. 23 for further mention.

In her reaction, Mrs Mariam Kolo, Director-General of the state Child Rights Protection Agency, urged the court to give justice to the victims so as to serve as deterrent to others.