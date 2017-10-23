Home > Gist > Metro >

8 suspects in prison for raping 4 minors in Minna

Serves You Right 8 suspects in prison for raping 4 minors in Minna

He alleged that the suspects lured the teenage girls who hawk wares with N150 or N200 to have canal knowledge of them.

  • Published:
A rape victim (Illustration) play

A rape victim (Illustration)

(Pulse)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Minna Grade 1 Magistrates’ Court on Monday remanded in prison custody, eight suspects standing trial for raping four minors in Minna.

Mr Abdullahi Maiyaki, prosecutor for the state Child Rights Protection Agency, told the court that the suspects were arraigned on Oct. 17 for unlawful sexual intercourse with the minors.

The suspects, according to the prosecutor were; Yahaya Yakuso, 50; Yusuf Idris, 35; Tukur Buhari, 35; Mohammed Yusuf, 25; Musa Ibrahim, 35; Nasir Abubakar, 35; Isah Garba, 29; and Ibrahim, 30.

He alleged that the suspects lured the teenage girls who hawk wares with N150 or N200 to have canal knowledge of them.

Abdullahi said that the offence contravenes Section 18, Sub-Section 2 of the Niger state Child Rights Act.

He said that the offence attracts 21 years imprisonment and pleaded with the court not to grants the accused bail based on the severity of the offence.

The Chief Magistrate, Hassan Mohammed, ordered the remand of the suspects after they pleaded not guilty to the offence.

He adjourned the case to Nov. 23 for further mention.

In her reaction, Mrs Mariam Kolo, Director-General of the state Child Rights Protection Agency, urged the court to give justice to the victims so as to serve as deterrent to others.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Stranger Things Archaeologists claim to have found the "Gates of Hell"bullet
2 Pastor Enoch Adeboye 'You are creating business centers, not churches'...bullet
3 Naughty By Nature Lady tears Internet with nude photo to celebrate...bullet

Related Articles

Birds Of A Feather Pastor, assistant, jailed for drugging, raping female church members
Daddy From Hell This man has been raping his 15-yr-old daughter for 3 years
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers want Rose to report her boss to the police
Shameless Bunch Lady drugs 17-yr-old sister, gets boyfriend to rape her
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers say Edna must report her uncle to the police
Morning Teaser 'My boss raped, impregnated me, said I should do my worse'
Morning Teaser 'I have been turned into a sex slave in my uncle's house'
Men's Roundtable Rochas Okorocha and the embarrassing Zuma statue
Billionaire Kidnapper 'Evans lawyer lied about police raping me' - Lover

Metro

Ex pension boss, Abdulrasheed Maina
Abdulrasheed Maina Family of former Pension boss battle politicians
Gov. Rochas Okorocha and the Liberian orphans
Rochas Okorocha Rochas Foundation offer scholarships to 275 orphaned African children
Maurice Ampaw says couple who moan during sex should be jailed
From The Horse's Mouth 'If you moan during sex, you should go to jail' - Ghanaian lawyer
Prostitutes stand on the street in Benin City, Nigeria's capital for illegal migration. International Organization for Migration has recorded an explosion in the number of Nigerian women trafficked into Europe
You Know I'm Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo Would prostitution ever be legal in Nigeria?