Nigerian army arrests 8 armed robbers

Nigerian army nabs 8 armed bandits

Following the arrest of the suspects, several dangerous weapons including guns were recovered.

Troops capture another killer herdsman play

Troops capture another killer herdsman

(Independent Newspaper Nigeria)
The Nigerian Army troops of Operation Whirlstroke, have apprehended eight armed bandits along Manya – Gangun road in Taraba State.

Instablog9ja reports that the suspects were arrested yesterday, Sunday, May 20, 2018.

Following the arrest of the suspects, several dangerous weapons including guns were recovered.

The suspects will be subsequently handed over to the Taraba State Police Command before being charged to court for trial.

20-year-old 'Spirit' nabbed for armed robbery

Officers of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a 20-year-old man identified as Ahmed Adewole, aka 'Spirit' for armed robbery.

According to the reports, the notorious armed robber and ex-convict was only recently released from jail on April 11, 2018.

Ahmed Adewole play

The suspect, Ahmed Adewole aka Spirit

(instagram)

 

Instablog9ja reports that ‘Spirit’ has been on the wanted list of the Police before and after his stint in prison.

Speaking during an interview with newsmen, Spirit confessed to being a robber who is specialised in robbing people at gunpoint.

“I am an armed robber; I used to rob people of their money and phones with a locally made pistol. .

"I was first arrested in Mushin by police patrol who raided the area and I was in prison for 6 months. I came out last month April 11th to be precise” he said.

The suspect also added that he was introduced into robbery after his release by a friend named Rashidi Garuba, stating that he only joined because he had nothing else to do.

He also hinted that he earned the name 'spirit' because of the efficient way he carries out his robbery operations.

