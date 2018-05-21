news

The Nigerian Army troops of Operation Whirlstroke, have apprehended eight armed bandits along Manya – Gangun road in Taraba State.

Instablog9ja reports that the suspects were arrested yesterday, Sunday, May 20, 2018.

Following the arrest of the suspects, several dangerous weapons including guns were recovered.

The suspects will be subsequently handed over to the Taraba State Police Command before being charged to court for trial.

20-year-old 'Spirit' nabbed for armed robbery

Officers of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a 20-year-old man identified as Ahmed Adewole, aka 'Spirit' for armed robbery.

According to the reports, the notorious armed robber and ex-convict was only recently released from jail on April 11, 2018.

Instablog9ja reports that ‘Spirit’ has been on the wanted list of the Police before and after his stint in prison.

Speaking during an interview with newsmen, Spirit confessed to being a robber who is specialised in robbing people at gunpoint .

“I am an armed robber; I used to rob people of their money and phones with a locally made pistol. .

"I was first arrested in Mushin by police patrol who raided the area and I was in prison for 6 months. I came out last month April 11th to be precise” he said.

The suspect also added that he was introduced into robbery after his release by a friend named Rashidi Garuba, stating that he only joined because he had nothing else to do.