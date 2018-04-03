Home > Gist > Metro >

70-yr-old man beaten, chained for defiling 10-yr-old girl

70-yr-old man caught allegedly defiling a 10-year-old girl has been treated to the beating of his life by an irate mob.

The incident which took place today, April 3, 2018, saw the elderly man beaten and tied up in the Upata area of Rivers State.

The fate of the yet-to-be-identified man was not revealed as at the time of the report.

75-yr-old man caught defiling 4-yr-old girl inside a bush

In a similar show of shame, members of a community stumbled on a 75-year-old man defiling a four-year-old girl inside a bush in the area.

According to a Facebook user, Sly Idoko, who posted the sordid tale on his wall, the incident sent shock waves through the area after the man who is a grandfather was caught raping the girl after he had lured her into the bush.

It was gathered that the parents of the girl noticed that she was not outside their house playing with her mates and they raised an alarm, prompting some youths in the area to go in search of the child.

Such was their shock when they caught the elderly man naked on top of the girl. He was said to have been beaten up severely just as others were busy taking photos of the shameless man.

