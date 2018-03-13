Home > Gist > Metro >

7 things to know about pantless dancer Zodwa Wabantu

7 things to know about pantless dancer Zodwa Wabantu

Wabantu who was scheduled for a March 2018, performance in the Zambia, was asked to leave due to a negative image.

Zodwa Wabantu was deported from Zambia based on her wild lifestyle. play

(The South African)
South Africa's erotic dancer, Zodwa Wabantu, recently became a subject of attention following her deportation from Zambia over her wild lifestyle.

Wabantu who was scheduled for a March 2018, performance in the country was asked to leave due to a negative image disturbing to the Christian nation.

Wabantu who was scheduled for a March 2018, performance in the country was asked to leave due to a negative image.

 

A special dancing skill is not the only thing that defines the entertaining woman - she has other interesting features.

Here are seven things to know about the South African woman:

1. Has two different names: The dancer is popularly known as Zodwa Wabantu but is officially addressed as Rebecca Libram. The latter was mentioned in a response by the National Arts Council of Zambia concerning an application to have her perform in the country.

The letter which was dated March 7, 2018, explained that the erotic performer will not get an opportunity to be present at the gig she had been scheduled for based on her sexual image.

2. Ran away from home at 16: Wabantu appeared to have had it coming in terms of her personality. Zalebs News mentioned this in a report describing the erotic dancer who is quite emphatic concerning a decision not to ever wear pants for a performance.

3. Has a 12 year old son: The entertainer seems to be handling quite easily the role of being an erotic dancer and a mother. Zaleb described her 12-year-old son as the reason for her determination to suceed.

play

ALSO READ: Erotic dancer deported for not wearing underwear

4. Once worked as a Call Center Agent: Zodwa Wabantu has had her fair share of corporate dealings. Prior to her career as an erotic dancer, the 32-year-old reportedly worked as a Call Center Agent, a factor that motivated a move to Durban from Soweto, South Africa.

5. Wants to become a stripper: Wabantu's lifestyle has invited negative criticism from the public who named her as a stripper. This inspired the dancer to submit an actual application in 2017, in order to engage in the occupation on a professional level.

6. A former property agent: The controversial personality seems to have tried her hands on a number of businesses. One of such includes the role of a property agent involved in the leasing of houses to students in Durban.

7. Took off panties during a live performance: Part of what makes Zodwa Wabantu controversial is her daring behaviour which saw her remove an underwear during a live performance.

