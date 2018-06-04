60-yr-old man burnt to crisp while cooking own breakfast

news

The presence of emergency services was of no use in Ikeja, Lagos, where a 60-year-old man was burnt to death while preparing his breakfast.

According to Punch News, the deceased who was home alone fell asleep while cooking in the early hours of Monday, June 4, 2018.

The Lagos State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit were called to remove the charred corpse of the deceased discovered after a raging inferno which damaged valuables was put out.

“It happened around 01.48am and we got there at 01.53am on Saturday. The deceased was alone in the house.

"His co-tenant was away when the fire engulfed the apartment," says Rasak Musbau, a director at the Lagos State Fire Service.

Punch further gathered that the state police have commenced investigations.

