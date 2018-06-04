Home > Gist > Metro >

The corpse of an old man who was burnt to death while cooking has been removed from his residence in Ogba.

A burning house gets the attention the residents.

(Tori News)
The presence of emergency services was of no use in Ikeja, Lagos, where a 60-year-old man was burnt to death while preparing his breakfast.

According to Punch News, the deceased who was home alone fell asleep while cooking in the early hours of Monday, June 4, 2018.

60-yr-old man burnt to crisp while cooking own breakfast play Firemen observe the charred remains in a building marred by fire. (Cambell Blog)

 

The Lagos State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit were called to remove the charred corpse of the deceased discovered after a raging inferno which damaged valuables was put out.

“It happened around 01.48am and we got there at 01.53am on Saturday. The deceased was alone in the house.

"His co-tenant was away when the fire engulfed the apartment," says Rasak Musbau, a director at the Lagos State Fire Service.

Punch further gathered that the state police have commenced investigations.

Mum breastfeeding baby after surviving Taraba explosion inspires emotions on IG

A picture showing a woman while she was breastfeeding her baby has inspired emotions showing pity on Instagram.

The pair are reportedly victims of a fuel tanker explosion which occurred in Zing, Taraba State, on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.

Fuel tanker explosion. play Mum breastfeeding baby after surviving Taraba explosion inspires emotions on IG (Logbaby)

 

Both were captured on a hospital bed while the infant, wrapped in a bandage like its mother, sucked from her bossom.

This caused some Instagram users to extend words expressing concern to the victims.

IG users appeared moved after viewing a picture of the fuel tanker explosion victims. play

IG users appeared moved after viewing a picture of the fuel tanker explosion victims.

(Instablog9ja/Instagram)

 

