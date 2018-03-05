Home > Gist > Metro >

Police gun down 6-man kidnap gang in Agbor

Swift Justice Police gun down 6-man kidnap gang

Thanks to the swift action of the police force, the residents of Agbor have one less kidnap gang to worry about.

  • Published:
Gun men. play

Gun men.

(Ripples)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command has neutralised a 6-man kidnapping gang which has been terrorizing Agbor recently.

The suspects were gunned down during a shoot out with the police over the weekend in Delta State.

ALSO READ: ‘We raped lecturer to death’ – Kidnap suspects

The members of the 6-man kidnap gang play

The members of the 6-man kidnap gang

(instagram)

 

Thanks to the swift action of the police force, the residents of Agbor have one less kidnap gang to worry about.

Kidnap syndicates

You would recall the case of  Chukwudi Dememe Onwamadike, popularly known as Evans, the notorious kidnap kingpin who boasted about being the Baron of kidnappers in Nigeria.

Evans made the disclosure when he led police detectives from the  Federal Anti-kidnapping Unit to locations where he had the detention camps where his victims were kept for months while negotiations for ransom went on.

Evans sues Police for seizing 25 trucks from him play

Notorious billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans

(Naija News)

 

The suspect was arrested by a combined team of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team [IRT] and the Anti-Kidnap Unit of the Lagos State Police Command at one of his Magodo Phase II GRA, Lagos, home on Saturday, June 10, 2017.

Notorious kidnapper, Evans. play

Notorious kidnapper, Evans.

(Press)

 

The atrocities committed by Evans made fodder for media houses for months as Nigerians continue to follow his case with a keen eye.

In a similar case, the  Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team and Anti Kidnapping Squad of Police in Abuja has arrested 11 kidnap suspects, allegedly led by a dismissed personnel of Department of State Services, Abdulrasheed Maigari.

ACP Abba Kyari, leader of the squad, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Lagos on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, that the suspects had made millions of Naira from victims abducted mostly by traffic lights in Abuja.

ALSO READ: Kidnapper's victims say their lives are in danger

Kyari said the DSS’ former personnel, Maigari, 35, was 2006 Political Science graduate of Bayero University, Kano.

He said police investigation revealed that Maigari was recruited as a graduate officer in DSS in September 2011, later dismissed and charged to court in 2015 for a N310 million heist in Abuja.

He also stated that some victims kidnapped by the gang included 67-year old Alhaji Isa Ozi Salami, former General Manager of Peugeot Automobile Nigeria (PAN),  the Managing Director of Nigeria Paper Mills in Jebba, Chairman, Gateway Insurance,

However, we can be assured that if the police could breach his security network and capture him, then no kidnapper will be safe.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 #MeToo Nigerian women speak on rape and sexual abusebullet
2 Yahoo Boys 22 Nigerians arrested for online fraud in Ghanabullet
3 Wicked World 16-yr-old girl who was raped, impregnated by doctor, diesbullet

Related Articles

In Lagos 6 suspected cultists arrested for gang raping students
In Nasarawa Police arrest man who stole and sold a child for N75,000
Reign Ended Deadly Akwa Ibom kidnapper killed days after police captured his native doctor
In Ondo Police parade two soldiers arrested for robbery
Kidnapping Serial abductions of doctors in Calabar sparks NMA protest
Don Wani Notorious crimelord was a product of the society he grew up in
Badoo Here are 5 gangs that have terrorised Nigerians
Badoo 18-yr-old teenager narrates how he was lured into cult
Vampires 16 kidnappers who drink the blood of human beings captured in Niger
Evans The Second Kidnap kingpin who collected ransom in Dollars arrested

Metro

I rush inside the bus with another guy, and we almost collided.
In Plateau Two students killed in fatal accident
The deadly gun
Curiosity Killed The Cat Man shot and killed during attempt to test bulletproof vest
Army says it's ready to end 'romance' with Shekau
In Lagos Truck driver collapses after beating from soldiers over bribe [Watch]
Christian Karembeu FIFA World Cup winner to arrive Nigeria
World Cup Trophy FIFA cup winner, Christian Karembeu, to arrive Nigeria