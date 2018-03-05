news

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command has neutralised a 6-man kidnapping gang which has been terrorizing Agbor recently.

The suspects were gunned down during a shoot out with the police over the weekend in Delta State.

Thanks to the swift action of the police force, the residents of Agbor have one less kidnap gang to worry about.

Kidnap syndicates

You would recall the case of Chukwudi Dememe Onwamadike, popularly known as Evans, the notorious kidnap kingpin who boasted about being the Baron of kidnappers in Nigeria.

Evans made the disclosure when he led police detectives from the Federal Anti-kidnapping Unit to locations where he had the detention camps where his victims were kept for months while negotiations for ransom went on.

The suspect was arrested by a combined team of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team [IRT] and the Anti-Kidnap Unit of the Lagos State Police Command at one of his Magodo Phase II GRA, Lagos, home on Saturday, June 10, 2017.

The atrocities committed by Evans made fodder for media houses for months as Nigerians continue to follow his case with a keen eye.

In a similar case, the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team and Anti Kidnapping Squad of Police in Abuja has arrested 11 kidnap suspects , allegedly led by a dismissed personnel of Department of State Services, Abdulrasheed Maigari.

ACP Abba Kyari, leader of the squad, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Lagos on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, that the suspects had made millions of Naira from victims abducted mostly by traffic lights in Abuja.

Kyari said the DSS’ former personnel, Maigari, 35, was 2006 Political Science graduate of Bayero University, Kano.

He said police investigation revealed that Maigari was recruited as a graduate officer in DSS in September 2011, later dismissed and charged to court in 2015 for a N310 million heist in Abuja.

He also stated that some victims kidnapped by the gang included 67-year old Alhaji Isa Ozi Salami, former General Manager of Peugeot Automobile Nigeria (PAN), the Managing Director of Nigeria Paper Mills in Jebba, Chairman, Gateway Insurance,