500l UNIBEN engineering student commits suicide

Painful Death 500l UNIBEN engineering student commits suicide

The final year student who reportedly suffers from a bipolar disorder was found dead hanging from a ceiling.

A sister to a 500 level UNIBEN student found her brother who reportedly suffers from a bipolar disorder, hanging dead. play

Adam, a 500 level student of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) has committed suicide by hanging.

He reportedly hanged himself in his apartment on Thursday, March 8, 2018.

The deceased who has been diagnosed with a bipolar disorder were discovered by his sibling who was visiting from the Ekenwa campus.

His friend mentioned that he engaged in some cleaning activities before hitting the suicide switch, report says.

In Nigeria, depression has often been factored in as one of the reasons why there is a growing suicide rate.

Man who intended suicide kills African woman instead

In Florence, Italy, a native, Roberto Pirrone, who had initially planned a suicide due to money problems has killed a Senegalese migrant, Idy Diene, 54, having had second thoughts.

According to reports, the troubled man Pirrone turned himself to the police following a shooting which occurred on a bridge in the central part of the city. The law enforcement officers reported that the suspect had intended to take his life before making a U-turn.

The motivation for this according to many reports is to ensure being apprehended by the police.

Italian policemen confirmed that the suspect surrendered himself after killing the migrant. play

Italian policemen confirmed that the suspect surrendered himself after killing the migrant.

(Press)

ALSO READ: Woman commits suicide after husband postponed shopping trip

Though a racial motive has been ruled out, the Senegalese community in Florence have been made to feel bitter and have demanded justice as a result.

The Associated Press reported that a protest was staged on Monday, March 5, 2018, in light of the incident.

