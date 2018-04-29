Home > Gist > Metro >

500 youths in Ijede LGArenounce cultism- Chairman

Salisu, who disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Saturday in Lagos, said the development was made possible with the intervention of the council and other stakeholders.

Alhaji Fathiu Salisu, the Chairman of Ijede Local Council Development Area, Ikorodu, Lagos state, said no fewer than 500 youths in the area had renounced cultism and embraced peace.

Salisu, who disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Saturday in Lagos, said the development was made possible with the intervention of the council and other stakeholders.

The chairman said the area used to be a battle ground for cultists who unleashed terror on one another as well as innocent residents.

Ijede used to be known for deadly cult activities with no fewer than two to three people killed on a weekly basis.

“But we thank God all now belonged to the past as residents are now enjoying peace.

“At our own level in the council, what we did was to set up a committee to look at the situation and see if we could bring the youths to embrace peace.

“We appointed people who could talk to them into the committee and they engaged the youths, leading to the renunciation of cultism by 500 of them.

“We also carried security agencies along in the process.

”The Commissioner of Police, Mr Edgal Imohinmi, was in fact here to witness the laying down of arms by cultists.

He noted that residents now had a new lease of life following end of cult activities in the area.

Salisu said cult killings were once so high that Ijede became notorious for cult activities at a time.

He expressed delight that the situation had since changed for peace with the intervention of the council, security agencies and other stakeholders.

The youths have been engaged in various vocational programmes facilitated by the council, we are now enjoying peace in Ijede.”

He said his administration had impacted positively on the lives of residents when he became chairman nine months ago.

Salisu said the council, recently, organised free medical outreach for the people during which now fewer than 500 residents benefitted from the programme.

He also said that the council had built six blocks of classrooms and fenced Anwarul Islam Primary School, Ijede.

The chairman said  the council also constructed roads and rehabilitated others in the area to ease movement of people and goods.

He said empowerment support had been given to residents among other things.

The chairman thanked Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode for support the council and other local governments in the state.

He said the governor’s performance and guidance had also spurred council to deliver dividends of democracy at the grassroots.

Salisu, who said the development of Ijede was an ongoing project, promised to his best to further the develop the area

