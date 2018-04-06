Home > Gist > Metro >

5 things to know about Alizee reportedly murdered by Danish husband

Alizee 5 things to know about singer reportedly murdered by Danish husband

Alizee was signed to an Asian record label, Petra Entertainment, before her passing at Banana Island residence.

  • Published:
Alizee who was reportedly killed by Italian husband, Peter Nielsen, had been lined up for an imminent music event before her murder. play

Alizee who was reportedly killed by Italian husband, Peter Nielsen, had been lined up for an imminent music event before her murder.

(LIB)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Lagos State Police have been occupied in its bid to unravel the mystery concerning the death of singer, Alizee.

She was reportedly murdered alongside daughter Petra, by Danish husband, Peter Nielsen Schau, whose country has been notified concerning an investigation being conducted by the law enforcement officers in Nigeria.

Alizee, signing a dealing with Asian record label, Petra Entertainment. play

Alizee, signing a dealing with Asian record label, Petra Entertainment.

(TheNET)

 

The death of the singer who was not far from the fringe of promising musical acts in the country happened at a period when she was still experiencing rapid growth as an artiste - a factor that made her passing more disappointing.

Here are five things to know about the rising singer whose career was cut short by spouse.

1. Billed for Harrysong's "Kingmaker Concert" in April 2018: Before her passing, the singer had been scheduled for the "Kingmaker Concert", a musical event to be headlined by Alterplate Music Company artiste, Harrysong.

Other musicians billed to perform at the Warri-planned show include D'banj, Simi, Reminisce, Duncan Mighty and others.

Alizee was scheduled for a musical event to be headlined by Harrysong in Warri. play 5 things to know about singer reportedly murdered by Danish husband (Olorisupergal)

 

2. Police apprehended husband in connection with murder: The Lagos State Police has arrested the singer's husband for her killing. But they are yet to find out the reason for the alleged murder.

3. Kogi State-born singer last released a song in January 2018: Alizee is a native of Kogi State, Nigeria. She was on the course of promoting January 2018-released single, 'Alhaji Musa', before the alleged murder.

The track premiered on multiple music distribution platforms across Nigeria.

ALSO READ: Singer's Danish husband arrested as police investigate murder

4. Signed to Petra Entertainment, an Asian record label: The late singer had the privilege of penning a contract with Asian record label, Petra Entertainment. The company reportedly offered her a multi-million Naira deal.

Alizee owned a Ford Explorer SUV thanks to record label, Petra Entertainment. play

Alizee owned a Ford Explorer SUV thanks to record label, Petra Entertainment.

(Vanguard News)

 

5. Banana Island crib where she was killed belongs to label: In addition to a Ford Explorer SUV, Alizee also received a Banana Island crib from her record label, Petra Entertainment.

This was where she was reportedly killed.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Columnist at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Sheron Sukhdeo 'Good soul' but shady car dealer buried with Dangote...bullet
2 Murdered By Love Mother and son killed by family dog turned enemybullet
3 In Benue Two taxi drivers arrested for allegedly raping female passengerbullet

Related Articles

Alizee Late singer's management releases press statement
Alizee Nigerian singer allegedly shot dead by Danish husband in Lagos
Because Of Food Abuja dad burns little son with hot iron for eating mother's meal
Bloody Easter Monday! Deeper Life pastor sliced in two after Easter retreat
Only God Knows Abuja residents wonder about man who killed himself for no reason
Sheron Sukhdeo 'Good soul' but shady car dealer buried with Dangote worthy chains and Timbs
All For Love Heartbroken student wills bank account to bae who cheated on him, then kills himself
At Any Cost Desperate UK police offer N10m to capture Abraham Badru's killers
Murdered By Love Mother and son killed by family dog turned enemy
Alizee Singer's Danish husband arrested as police investigate murder

Metro

Alizee's corpse has been deposited at a morgue alongside daughter.
Alizee Singer's Danish husband arrested as police investigate murder
#SunlightShero letter writing competition
#SunlightShero Letter Writing Competition Watch winners surprise their mothers with rewards
Covenant University's recent hair shaving drama has created a stage for sexual harassment allegations against some lecturers at the University of Port Harcourt.
​Covenant University ​Worms of sexual abuse in UNIPORT trail CU’s hair shaving controversy
'Aye At Work' Trapped man prefers sex with little girls over full-grown women