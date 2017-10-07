45-yr-old man arraigned over fish theft

A 45-year-old man, Innocent Enyi, was on Friday, October 6, arraigned in an Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly stealing 33 pieces of cat fish valued at N40,500.

The defendant of no fixed address is facing a count charge of stealing.

The prosecutor, ASP. Famous Edibue, told the court that the alleged offence was committed on October 4 at Kemta Idi- Aba in Abeokuta.

Edibue said that the defendant stole 33 pieces of cat fish from a fish pond, valued at N40, 500, property of one Sulaiman Kusimo.

He explained that accused was a security man working in the fish pond, adding that the offence contravened Section 390 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun 2006.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to charge levelled against him.

The Magistrate, Mr Aliu Soneye, granted the accused N20,000 bail with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case until October 24, for further hearing