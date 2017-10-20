4 suspected buyers of 5-month-old baby granted bail

A Magistrates’ Court in Kano on Friday granted four suspects alleged to have bought a five-month-old baby bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties each in like sum.

The Senior Magistrate Aminu Fagge, ordered that one surety for each suspect must be a pastor of ECWA Church with 15 years in service and must deposit his international passport to the court.

Fagge said the second surety must present three years valid tax certificate.

The suspects are: Itohan Pius, 32, of ECWA Eye Hospital Kano; Sandra Bob-Manuel, 39, and Charles Bob-Manuel, 42, a couple from Rivers State; and Charles Akindoji, 30, from Kaduna State.

They are standing trial on a two-count charge of criminal conspiracy and buying or selling a minor for immoral purpose.

The four suspects, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Yusuf Sale, had told the court that the suspects committed the offence on Oct.10, in Sabon Gari Quarters, Kano.

Sale said that on the same date at 4 p.m., the suspects criminally conspired and negotiated to buy a five-month-old boy from his mother, Fatima Ahmad of Sabon Gari Quarters Kano.

“The suspects paid N13, 000 as part payment of the negotiated N15,000,” the prosecutor said..

According to him, the mother of the baby immediately informed the Police and the suspects were arrested.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 97 and 278 of the Penal Code.

The case was adjourned until Nov. 15 for mention.