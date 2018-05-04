news

Four sales assistants of a supermarket in Ibadan have appeared before an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing goods valued at N16, ooo from their employer.

The employees — Peter Ogunwehinmi, 24; Sherifat Yusuf, 23; Adebisi Amao, 23; and Dorcas Adeleke — are standing trial on a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

Police Prosecutor Olalekan Adegbite told the court that the four accused allegedly conspired to steal some goods from the supermarket on May 1.

The items stolen include a bottle of Chelsea dry gin valued at N1, 500, red wine valued at N1, 500, creams worth N4, 800 and baby milk valued at N8, 000.

According to the prosecutor, the offences were committed at No. 23, Oyo Road in Ajibade Area of Mokola, Ibadan.

“The accused stole the products and sold them to customers without remitting the money to the company.

“They converted the money to personal use,” Adegbite said.

He said the case was reported at Sango Police Station, Ibadan, on May 2 by the complainant, Mr Samuel Adebisi, on behalf of the supermarket.

The offences contravened Sections 390 (6) and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge.

In her ruling, Magistrate Olajumoke Akande granted the accused N5, 000 bail each with one surety each in like sum and adjourned the case until May 31 for hearing.