Home > Gist > Metro >

4 sales assistants charged with stealing employer’s N16, 000 goods

In Ibadan 4 supermarket sales assistants charged with stealing employer’s N16, 000 goods

The employees — Peter Ogunwehinmi, 24; Sherifat Yusuf, 23; Adebisi Amao, 23; and Dorcas Adeleke — are standing trial on a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Lagos court slams N100, 000 bail on accused over N6,000 toiletries theft play

Lagos court slams N100, 000 bail on accused over N6,000 toiletries theft

(Thecityreporters)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Four sales assistants of a supermarket in Ibadan have appeared before an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing goods valued at N16, ooo from their employer.

The employees — Peter Ogunwehinmi, 24; Sherifat Yusuf, 23; Adebisi Amao, 23; and Dorcas Adeleke — are standing trial on a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

Police Prosecutor Olalekan Adegbite told the court that the four accused allegedly conspired to  steal some goods from the supermarket on May 1.

The items stolen include a bottle of Chelsea dry gin valued at N1, 500, red wine valued at N1, 500, creams worth N4, 800 and baby milk valued at N8, 000.

According to the prosecutor, the offences were committed at No. 23, Oyo Road in Ajibade Area of Mokola, Ibadan.

The accused stole the products and sold them to customers without remitting the money to the company.

“They converted the money to personal use,” Adegbite said.

He said the case was reported at Sango Police Station, Ibadan, on May 2 by the complainant, Mr Samuel Adebisi, on behalf of the supermarket.

The offences contravened Sections 390 (6) and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge.

In her ruling, Magistrate Olajumoke Akande granted the accused N5, 000 bail each with one surety each in like sum and adjourned the case until May 31 for hearing.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Inch Close To Prison London-used phones can land you in jail while...bullet
2 Fiasco Wedding aborted after groom’s ex-wife and team stormed the...bullet
3 In Lagos Wife kills husband, cuts his genitals with a knifebullet

Related Articles

Pastor Adeboye All about RCCG G.O’s humble beginnings, legacy
In Ibadan Court dissolves 2 -year-old marriage over wife’s stealing habit
Offa Robbery New report alleges Police officers 'took N400,000 from robbers' before attack
Back To Senses Woman locked in 18 yrs marriage 'juju' finds escape route in court
Milo 20 years on, still champs!
End Of The Road Fake medical doctor exposed following arrest
N11.5bn Fraud Court adjourns ruling on Alao-Akala’s application for stay of proceedings
Red Eye Lagos guard slices off hand of boss caught stealing at neighbour's
Deadly Passion Man caught after secretly burying lover who died during sex romp
JAMB Cut-off mark for 2018 UTME will likely be 180 or 190

Metro

A woman has claimed ignorance for actions pouring acid on her lover.
Costly Error Woman who mistakenly poured acid on lover charged with murder
23 students and teachers die in auto crash in Bauchi (illustrative purpose)
In Zamfara Auto crash claims 6 lives
Bride causes stir with her ‘indecent’ wedding dress
Pulse Wedding Bride causes stir with her ‘indecent’ wedding dress
Conjoined twins who reportedly share the same liver.
God's Gift NYSC member gives birth to conjoined twins who share 1 liver