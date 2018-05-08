news

News reports have revealed the tragic death of a 3-year-old boy who was reportedly snatched and eaten by a leopard at a safari park in Uganda.

According to the reports, the deceased toddler who is said to have been the son of the park ranger, was being watched by a nanny in the unfenced staff quarters at a safari lodge in Queen Elizabeth National Park when the attack took place.

LIB reports that the child had followed the nanny outside on Friday night, May 4, 2018, when the leopard snatched and dragged him into the bush .

The wildlife authority spokesman, Bashir Hangi said that the remains of the young child were found the following day, adding that the leopard is currently being hunted down so it can be removed from the park.

Speaing with AFP, Hangi said: "The maid was not aware the child followed her. She heard the kid scream for help, she intervened but it was too late the leopard had vanished with it in the bush and a search was mounted until we got the skull the next day.

"The hunt is on with the intention of capturing the leopard and removing it from the wild because once it has eaten human flesh, the temptations are high to eat another human being, it becomes dangerous."

May his soul rest in peace.

Boy, 7, eaten alive by crocodile

In a similarly tragic incident, one Manuel Abraham, 7, Mexico, was playing with his father with a balloon when a strong wind suddenly carried it to the river bank.

It was at the moment he rushed to catch the balloon that the killer crocodile leaped from the water and went for his neck.

The father and other eyewitnesses rushed to save the boy but it was too late, he was dragged into the river by the predator and most likely eaten, alive. Despite the immediate rescue efforts of military, civil protection groups and fishermen, neither Manuel’s remains nor the crocodile were found.

While speaking to journalists, the grieving father blamed city officials that did not warn about the possibility of crocodile attacks. He said: “We had come to visit relatives when we decided to go for a walk and play with the balloon. When it blew down to the shore I wasn't worried as no one had told me there were crocodiles around.”

The crocodile which killed and ate the child is the eighth deadly attack in this region but the capture of all crocodiles in the river and adjacent territories has only now finally been ordered.