Home > Gist > Metro >

Leopard attacks, kills 3-yr-old in Safari park

In Uganda Leopard attacks, kills 3-yr-old in Safari park

Bashir Hangi said that the remains of the young child were found the following day, adding that the leopard is currently being hunted down so it can be removed from the park.

  • Published:
A leopard (Illustration) play

A leopard (Illustration)

(gettyimages)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

News reports have revealed the tragic death of a 3-year-old boy who was reportedly snatched and eaten by a leopard at a safari park in Uganda.

According to the reports, the deceased toddler who is said to have been the son of the park ranger, was being watched by a nanny in the unfenced staff quarters at a safari lodge in Queen Elizabeth National Park when the attack took place.

ALSO READ: Man mauled to death by bear for selfie

LIB reports that the child had followed the nanny outside on Friday night, May 4, 2018, when the leopard snatched and dragged him into the bush.

The wildlife authority spokesman, Bashir Hangi said that the remains of the young child were found the following day, adding that the leopard is currently being hunted down so it can be removed from the park.

Speaing with AFP, Hangi said: "The maid was not aware the child followed her. She heard the kid scream for help, she intervened but it was too late the leopard had vanished with it in the bush and a search was mounted until we got the skull the next day.

"The hunt is on with the intention of capturing the leopard and removing it from the wild because once it has eaten human flesh, the temptations are high to eat another human being, it becomes dangerous."

May his soul rest in peace.

Boy, 7, eaten alive by crocodile

In a similarly tragic incident, one Manuel Abraham, 7, Mexico, was playing with his father with a balloon when a strong wind suddenly carried it to the river bank.

It was at the moment he rushed to catch the balloon that the killer crocodile leaped from the water and went for his neck.

The place the crocodile ate the boy play

The place the crocodile ate the boy

 

The father and other eyewitnesses rushed to save the boy but it was too late, he was dragged into the river by the predator and most likely eaten, alive. Despite the immediate rescue efforts of military, civil protection groups and fishermen, neither Manuel’s remains nor the crocodile were found.

All search party efforts were futile as no body was found play

All search party efforts were futile as no body was found

ALSO READ: 5-yr-old girl battles for life after being mauled by dog (Graphic Photo)

While speaking to journalists, the grieving father blamed city officials that did not warn about the possibility of crocodile attacks.  He said: “We had come to visit relatives when we decided to go for a walk and play with the balloon. When it blew down to the shore I wasn't worried as no one had told me there were crocodiles around.”

The crocodile which killed and ate the child is the eighth deadly attack in this region but the capture of all crocodiles in the river and adjacent territories has only now finally been ordered.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 "007" Material Lagos lawyer planned alleged husband murder like a moviebullet
2 Pulse Wedding Bride causes stir with her ‘indecent’ wedding dressbullet
3 Video Thief reports himself to police as stolen bag refused to come...bullet

Related Articles

Common Sense Man mauled to death by bear for selfie
Big Brother Naija 5 other teams you can support when BamTeddy comes to an end
Do Me, I Do You Dog which ate German masters alive to equally die
Murdered By Love Mother and son killed by family dog turned enemy
Curses These 3 instances may help you believe that jinxes are real
One Chance! Lion devours zookeeper in Kaduna
To The Rescue! Man bites dog that attempts to kill his pet
Boko Haram Nigerian military maul insurgents, kill 42 in Adamawa
Strange Things Stray dogs maul ex-governor's 2-yr-old grandson to death
Sad End 5-yr-old girl attacked by landlord's dogs in Lagos dies (Graphic Photo)

Metro

Police arrest man who stole and sold child for N75,000
Good Riddance Man bags 4 years in jail for trafficking 9 children to Sudan
Peter Nielsen Schau's Murder Trial  For Late Singer, Alizee
Alizee Court hearing for singer's Danish husband adjourned until June 28
Alizee's mother crying during a rally held for her late daughter today, Tuesday, May 8, 2018.
Alizee Singer's dad complains of VIP treatment for daughter's killer
Meet the Pablos Nigerian drug dealer and girlfriend nabbed in Namibia