Home > Gist > Metro >

3-year-old girl shoots pregnant mother

Bloody 3-year-old girl shoots pregnant mother

The sad incident happened on Tuesday in Merrillville, Indiana when the toddler was sitting in a parked car with her mother and her 1-year-old son outside a northwestern Indiana thrift store.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
3-year-old girl shoots pregnant mother play

3-year-old girl shoots pregnant mother
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A three-year-old girl who was reportedly playing with his father’s loaded gun ended up ignorantly shooting her pregnant mother leaving her in a critical condition.

The sad incident happened on Tuesday in Merrillville, Indiana when the toddler was sitting in a parked car with her mother and her 1-year-old son outside a northwestern Indiana thrift store, while the woman’s boyfriend was inside the store, apparently buying something.

3-year-old girl shoots pregnant mother play

3-year-old girl shoots pregnant mother

 

The girl got hold of the said loaded gun when her father left it in the car while buying in the thrift store.

READ MORE: 4,500 teachers sacked for failing to construct simple sentences

play

 

While the 21-year-old pregnant Shaniqua Thomas was admitted to hospital in a critical condition, the boyfriend who is also the father of the three year old girl is in the grips of police for child endangerment.

According to Detective Sgt. James Bogner, the girl who "had no idea what she had done and was very scared" is in protective custody together with her younger brother while investigation continues.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 My Own Share Ogun state residents fight each other to fetch 'magical'...bullet
2 Alarming More Lagos wives beat husbands - Commissioner for Justicebullet
3 August Visitor Sex doll goes on date with lover at Ikeja City Mallbullet

Related Articles

Abomination! Father joins two friends to gang rape daughter for 18 hours
Evading Justice Ghanaian Uber driver rapes passenger in US, jumps bail to Ghana
Video This man lets cars run over him, breaks nails with his teeth
In Uganda Social media users to pay tax effective July this year
Bloody Polygamous man stabbed to death while trying to calm fighting wives
Museveni Ugandan President intends to ban oral sex, says the mouth is for eating[video]
After Sex Man kills woman for saying his penis was too small

Metro

Ugandan President intends to ban oral sex
Museveni Ugandan President intends to ban oral sex, says the mouth is for eating[video]
Social media users to pay tax effective July this year
In Uganda Social media users to pay tax effective July this year
In Anambra Police arrest 3 masqueraders over attack on church
US based Ghanaian Uber driver rapes passenger, jumps bail to Ghana
Evading Justice Ghanaian Uber driver rapes passenger in US, jumps bail to Ghana