3-year-old girl shoots pregnant mother

The sad incident happened on Tuesday in Merrillville, Indiana when the toddler was sitting in a parked car with her mother and her 1-year-old son outside a northwestern Indiana thrift store, while the woman’s boyfriend was inside the store, apparently buying something.
The girl got hold of the said loaded gun when her father left it in the car while buying in the thrift store.
According to Detective Sgt. James Bogner, the girl who "had no idea what she had done and was very scared" is in protective custody together with her younger brother while investigation continues.