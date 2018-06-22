Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

3 proven ways to hire qualified employees faster

Jobberman 3 proven ways to hire qualified employees faster

Promoting internally helps ensure lower churn rate of employees because it provides them with room for growth and career advancement.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
3 proven ways to hire qualified employees faster play

3 proven ways to hire qualified employees faster
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

According to the Best 100 Companies To Work For in Nigeria 2018 report, job mobility is on the rise; now more than ever employees are ready to move from one job to another.

This means a critical member of your staff can leave at any time and in other to affect your projects, deadlines or financial projections, you will need to advertise, select, interview and hire at the shortest possible time. Here are a few ways to hire qualified employees fast.

Promote Internally

play

 

You have just lost an important member of staff, a good place to hire the right fit candidate immediately is to look internally if there’s an individual that understands the resigning staff's job role and can fill the shoes? If there’s you’re in luck with saving time and having the resigning staff onboard them before they leave the organisation.

Promoting internally helps ensure lower churn rate of employees because it provides them with room for growth and career advancement.

Eliminate Time Consuming Processes

play

 

Save time by cutting time-consuming process that stall your recruitment process. In a right fit candidate would not be able to make it in for an interview, would you rather save time and conduct a Skype interview? If there are other important documents like a reference, proof of original documents that you would need to facilitate the hiring of the candidate requesting them up front would also save you time.

Outsourcing Hiring

play

 

If after all this, you still are faced with this is recruitment challenge, we recommend Jobberman’s Quick Recruit solution. Their HR expert will help you hire, screen and select the best-fit candidates before sending the best of the best for a final chat with you.

Jobberman has over 2 million candidate database and 22,000 employers, make them unarguably the largest platform for qualified job seekers and employers in Nigeria and West Africa. They are a valuable asset to your organisation's recruitment challenges.

This is a featured post.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Repeat Tragedy Container falls off bridge crushing cars with people insidebullet
2 Home Sweet Home 34 Nigerians deported from the USbullet
3 Bad Guy Crazy football fan squeezes World Cup reporter's breastbullet

Related Articles

Itel Brand debuts 3 smartphones on Android™ Oreo™ System (Go edition) in Nigeria
Everywhere We Go Nigerian man sentenced to 15 years for IRS tax-return scheme
In Lagos Mother caught father committing incest with their daughter, witness tells court
The Punisher Man who beats wife too much killed by in-laws
Too Much Blood Mum and little twins are battling to live after truck crushed them
Short Of Time Man with bullet wounds found at market but dies before seeing a doctor
In Jos Police arrest leader of Sarasuka, 32 others
In Kaduna Police shut down major highways over arraignment of El-Zakzaki
No Play-Play Woman keeps promise to kill husband's side chic

Metro

3 nails hammered in skull of bricklayer who asked for pay after hard labour
Cheated To Death 3 nails hammered in skull of bricklayer who asked for pay after hard labour
Mobile phone brand debuts 3 smartphones on Android™ Oreo™ System (Go edition) in Nigeria
Itel Brand debuts 3 smartphones on Android™ Oreo™ System (Go edition) in Nigeria
Emmanuel Oluwatosin Kazeem in a 2015 photo
Everywhere We Go Nigerian man sentenced to 15 years for IRS tax-return scheme
A rape victim (Illustration)
In Lagos Mother caught father committing incest with their daughter, witness tells court