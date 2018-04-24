Home > Gist > Metro >

3 Police officers arrested for renting out guns to armed robbers

The three suspects, who are stationed at the Weija District Police Command, reportedly hired out their assigned AK47 rifles to the robbers.

A trio of Police officers have been arrested for reportedly renting out guns to armed robbers to be used in their operations.

According to a report by Joy News, the three suspects, who are stationed at the Weija District Police Command, hired out their assigned AK47 rifles to the robbers.

The suspects are reported to have given their guns to criminals over the weekend, in exchange for money.

A grapevine source in the Police disclosed that after the officers handed over the guns to the robbers, who had planned to go for an operation on Saturday evening, they were involved in an accident. 

The source said an ex-police officer who did not know the accident victims were robbers offered to take them to the hospital, but overheard the robbers saying they had left their guns behind. 

The ex-police officer was shocked by what he heard and subsequently alerted the police command to look into the issue. 

Upon interrogation, the armed robbers disclosed that indeed some Police officers had given out the guns to them.

The suspected Police officers later confessed to hiring out the guns to the robbers after being confronted.

Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Adom FM, the Weija District Police Commander, DSP Joseph Afuakpah, described the incident as a “big blow” to the Police service.

Although he refused to name the three officers involved, DSP Afuakpah said the susoects have been handed over to the Regional Police Command for further investigations.

