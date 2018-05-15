25% off routine service for Mitsubishi vehicles

news

How often do you service your car?

There are things you must do to extend and boost the life of your car, one of which, is routine check. Routine car check is a vital lifestyle every car owner should embrace. It keeps the car running in great health and minimises the risk.

Do you own a Mitsubishi car? How healthy is your car? To avoid subsequent car repairs and unpleasant car bills, Massilia Motors has a great offer for you:

Enjoy 25% discount off routine service, free car wash for every car serviced and lots of other freebies when you book an appointment HERE​. The routine service is carried out in partnership with Total Quartz oil.

Massilia motors [sole distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in Nigeria] prides herself in offering the best car solutions in Nigeria, also, in having highly trained and professional personnel and fully equipped workshops in Lagos and Abuja.The Aftersales promo is valid from May 2 till May 31, 2018.

This is a featured post.