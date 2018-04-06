Home > Gist > Metro >

23-year-old conman sleeps with over 13 female MPs

Amazing 23-year-old conman sleeps with over 13 female MPs, court orders his mental examination

Benson Chacha engaged in the sexual encounter with the politicians and filmed them which he has been using to blackmail and demand huge sums of money from them.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
23-year-old conman sleeps with over 13 female MPs play

23-year-old conman sleeps with over 13 female MPs
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Kenyan Magistrate’s Court has remanded a 23-year-old suspected conman accused of having slept with more than 13 female members of the country’s parliament and used it as a ploy to extort money from them.

According to Tuko.co.ke, Benson Chacha engaged in the sexual encounter with the politicians and filmed them which he has been using to blackmail and demand huge sums of money from them.

Benson Chacha was reportedly arrested in Tanzania following intelligence by both the Tanzanian and Kenyan security forces about his fraudulent activities.

23-year-old conman sleeps with over 13 female MPs play

23-year-old conman sleeps with over 13 female MPs

 

When he appeared before the court presided over by Senior Principal Magistrate, Christine Njagi on Tuesday, he was remanded into police custody.

READ MORE: Rich men, marry more women and save society – Female MP

23-year-old conman sleeps with over 13 female MPs play

23-year-old conman sleeps with over 13 female MPs

 

The court further ordered that his mental fitness be examined at Mathari Mental Hospital after his lawyer, Job Geresa claimed he was mentally unfit.

The suspect is currently being held in custody at the Kenyan Central Police Station pending the substantive hearing scheduled for April 9.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Sheron Sukhdeo 'Good soul' but shady car dealer buried with Dangote...bullet
2 Murdered By Love Mother and son killed by family dog turned enemybullet
3 Good For Nothing Watch lady confront young man she filmed sexually...bullet

Related Articles

​Covenant University ​Worms of sexual abuse in UNIPORT trail CU’s hair shaving controversy
'Aye At Work' Trapped man prefers sex with little girls over full-grown women
'Juju Pass Juju' Man who grew large breasts after sex with neighbour's wife recounts horrible life after

Metro

A Staffordshire terrier attacked family members, a mother and her son, in Hannover, Germany.
Do Me, I Do You Dog which ate German masters alive to equally die
A man who kept his mother's corpse three years after her death has been apprehended by the police who are still trying to understand his motive.
'Olojukokoro' Greedy man stores mum's corpse in freezer just to collect her pension
Level 200 Computer Science student hangs himself over cheating lover
Suicide Level 200 Computer Science student hangs himself after girlfriend cheated on him
Alizee
Alizee 5 things to know about singer reportedly murdered by Danish husband