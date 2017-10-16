In a story that seems it came out from the Old Testament, a 2-yr-old child in Katsina died after his step-mum allegedly used hot water to bathe him.

The painful and tragic incident took place Yandaki town, Kaita Local Government Area of Katsina State. The step mum is 21-yr-old Samsiya who is said to be a rival of the child's mum. The mum is said to have packed out of the house, leaving her son with his father and step mum.

All efforts to make the child survive the burns failed. "Ahmed suffered 90 degrees burns. The hot water affected him right from the head to toe. But our people tried their best before we lost him" said a source at the hospital.

The Katsina State Police Command has said that Samsiya was arrested and arraigned before a court. "Samsiya has been picked up and arraigned before a competent court. The court will determine her innocence or otherwise" said spokesperson of the Katsina Police Command, DSP Gambo Isah.

When Samsiya was taken to court she was found to be mentally unstable.