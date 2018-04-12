2 women docked for failure to pay shops’ rent for 4 years

news

Two traders on Thursday appeared at an Ijede Magistrates’ Court, Ikorodu in Lagos State for unlawful possession and occupation of shops without paying four years’ rent.

The accused — Awotayo Afusat, 23, and Remi Adeyefa, 32 — who are residents of Ladega area of Ikorodu were docked on a two-count charge of unlawful possession and assault.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Aminu Isaac told the court that the accused committed the offences at Palace Way, Ikorodu, on April 9.

Aminu said the two accused, who are women, occupied the two shops belonging to Mrs Mojisola Etti since 2014 and have refused to pay rents for four years.

“The shops were transferred to the accused by the original occupant, but the landlady was not informed.

“In the process of requesting her shop’s rent, the duo abused her and threatened her life … they also warned her not to visit the place again.

“She reported them to the police and they were arrested.”

The offences contravened Sections 53 and 166 (d) of the Lagos State Criminal Law 2015.

The accused, however, denied the charges.

In her ruling, Magistrate Makanjuola Oshodi granted the two traders bail of N50,000 each with one surety each in like sum.

She said the surety should produce an evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos State Government as part of the bail condition.

The case was adjourned until April 26 for mention.