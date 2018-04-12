Home > Gist > Metro >

2 women docked for failure to pay shops’ rent for 4 years

In Lagos 2 women docked for failure to pay shops’ rent for 4 years

The accused — Awotayo Afusat, 23, and Remi Adeyefa, 32 — who are residents of Ladega area of Ikorodu were docked on a two-count charge of unlawful possession and assault.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A man in handcuffs play

A man in handcuffs

(Facebook)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Two traders on Thursday appeared at an Ijede Magistrates’ Court, Ikorodu in Lagos State for unlawful possession and occupation of shops without paying four years’ rent.

The accused — Awotayo Afusat, 23, and Remi Adeyefa, 32 — who are residents of Ladega area of Ikorodu were docked on a two-count charge of unlawful possession and assault.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Aminu Isaac told the court that the accused committed the offences at Palace Way, Ikorodu, on April 9.

Aminu said the two accused, who are women, occupied the two shops belonging to Mrs Mojisola Etti since 2014 and have refused to pay rents for four years.

The shops were transferred to the accused by the original occupant, but the landlady was not informed.

“In the process of requesting her shop’s rent, the duo abused her and threatened her life … they also warned her not to visit the place again.

“She reported them to the police and they were arrested.”

The offences contravened Sections 53 and 166 (d) of the Lagos State Criminal Law 2015.

The accused, however, denied the charges.

In her ruling, Magistrate Makanjuola Oshodi granted the two traders bail of N50,000 each with one surety each in like sum.

She said the surety should produce an evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos State Government as part of the bail condition.

The case was adjourned until April 26 for mention.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Busia Houseboy oozes maggots from private parts after sleeping with...bullet
2 Baby Boys EFCC ends luxurious life of Lekki Yahoo Boys nabbed with...bullet
3 Explained! Uyo Skye Bank Manager drowns at Ibeno beach unfit for funbullet

Related Articles

Italian Mafia Nigerian gangs are now moving into Cosa Nostra territory
Local Govt Chairmen Are these the most irresponsible politicians around?
Pulse List 10 things you should consider before committing suicide
Brother’s Keeper ‘I became an armed robber to take care of my siblings’ – Suspect
Miscreant 44-yr-old man who broke landlady's leg, arrested by police
Prince James Uche, Romanus Amuta Veteran actors rally financial support for sick colleagues [PHOTOS]
LIRS Agency introduces new tax forms, goes tough on tax evaders
Olu Maintain Pop act is reportedly broke
Not again Actor Emeka Ike Drags His Landlord To Court

Metro

8-month-old baby found dead inside drum of water
In Benin City 8-month-old baby found dead inside drum of water
A Congolese lady was not impressed by her sacking after reporting white boss who reportedly harassed her sexually.
Dismissed Angry lady gets fired for reporting white boss who sexually harassed her
A sad experience with a Yoruba man has encouraged a lady to lose faith in the honesty of men belonging to the tribe.
Bad Image Lady discovers Yoruba men are scums after testing one
Death became the outcome of events after a supremacy battle between some Blackaxe members.
Survival Of The Fittest ANSU cultist killed in battle to become next "Point One"