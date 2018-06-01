2 men get N100, 000 bail each over alleged theft of N5,000

news

Two men–David Major and Adegoke Amao–who allegedly stole N5,000 were on Friday in Lagos granted a N100,000 bail each by an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The chief magistrate, Mrs Y.O. Aje-Afunwa, who gave the ruling also ordered the accused to provide two sureties each as part of the bail conditions.

She said that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government (LASG).

Aje-Afunwa adjourned the case until July 30 for trial.

The accused, Major, 48, who resides at Yaba area of Lagos and Amao, 39, a resident of Lagos Island, are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Benson Emuerhi, had told the court that the accused committed the offences on April 28 at Massey Area of Lagos Island.

He alleged that the duo boarded a commercial bus belonging to the complainant, Mr Daniel Olushola at Eko Hotel Bus stop on Victoria Island.

The prosecutor said that when the accused reached their destination, they forcefully collected some amount of money from the complainant.

“They ordered the complainant to alight from his bus, threatened his life and forcefully collected N5,000 from him,” he said.

Emuerhi said the accused were later apprehended by the police from the Lion Building Division.

The offences contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.(Revised)

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.