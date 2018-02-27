Home > Gist > Metro >

1week to go for the FIFA World Cup trophy tour

World Cup 1 week to see the Original FIFA Trophy LIVE

Set your timer right! One week from today and we are going to see the Original FIFA World Cup Trophy Live.

I can feel the chills all over…I mean goose bumps! It’s finally going to be here; first in Abuja and then in Lagos. If you have not gotten your ticket to see the original FIFA World Cup Trophy when it arrives…then you are on a long thing.

So what are you waiting for? Follow Coca-Cola on Facebook @CocaColanigeria, Instagram @Coca-Cola_NG and Twitter @ Coca-Cola_NG to also join the challenge to win a ticket.

You might be lucky and just win a VVIP ticket to hang out in style with your favourite Naija celebrities and the FIFA World Cup Trophy.

Wow! Can’t wait to be part of this once in a life time moment! It’s going to be ground breaking! Thanks, Coca-Cola!

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

