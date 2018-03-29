16-year-old girl gets Range Rover on her birthday

news

Some tongues are wagging after a 16 year old girl disclosed on her twitter page that her mother had bought a brand new Range Rover for her on her birthday.

The girl who identified herself on twitter as Destiny, made the revelation as she used the platform to express her gratitude to her mother for making her birthday special.

She also posted photos of the said car displaying both the beautiful interior and exterior with a red ribbon placed on it.

Accompanying the photos was a twit which read: “Thanks mom for my sweet 16 car”.

READ MORE: Slay Queen arrested for stealing man's wristwatches worth $2,400.

See more of the photos below: