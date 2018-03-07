15-yrs-dead chief sues traditional ruler

news

Chief Jacob Arinze, a litigant who has been dead for a period of 15 years , has sued Igwe Obi Gibson Nwosu, a traditional ruler in the Awka community of Anambra State.

A relation of Arinze who has been labeled a ghost confirmed his death to a Justice David Onyefulu-presided Anambra State High Court.

Punch News disclosed that the law suit was filed over the course of his death.

Anthony Arinze, 78, a nephew of the chief mentioned that his uncle died on October 18, 2003.

This was included in his testament at the court which made it hard to fathom the idea of the case.

“And he was interred on November, 21, 2003 at his compound, No 2 Muofunanya Street, Nkwelle-Awka.

“In the foregoing, he (the deceased) could not have originated or participated in the said suit since he was dead and buried more than 15 years ago," says Anthony who described the suit as a fraud.

A need for more clarification encouraged an adjournment until Wednesday, May 2, 2018.

Kenyan man can't sleep without a woman for fear of demonic attack

Timothy Chesire, who lives in Eldoret, Western Kenya, has revealed that he cannot sleep at night without having a woman on his bed.

He does this for fear of demonic attacks .

Chesire, who spoke to the Nairobian News revealed that his experience began when he was only in Primary school.

This has ensured that he spends a lot of money on women though his wife understands a need for it.

"She knows that I’m not doing it for fun, but for the safety of my life and that of the whole family,” he mentioned when discussing the acceptance concerning his unique condition.

“I have never spent a single day in any room in or outside the country without a partner, especially a woman. I end up spending a lot of money on the women just because of this issue," says the troubled man.