Home > Gist > Metro >

15-yrs-dead chief sues traditional ruler

Man Like Lazarus 15-yrs-dead chief sues traditional ruler

The relation of a chief who has been dead for 15 years told a court a law suit filed by the deceased was a fraud.

  • Published:
A court was left confused following a law suit reportedly filed by a ghost. play

A court was left confused following a law suit reportedly filed by a ghost.

(Web Urbanist)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Chief Jacob Arinze, a litigant who has been dead for a period of 15 years, has sued Igwe Obi Gibson Nwosu, a traditional ruler in the Awka community of Anambra State.

A relation of Arinze who has been labeled a ghost confirmed his death to a Justice David Onyefulu-presided Anambra State High Court.

Punch News disclosed that the law suit was filed over the course of his death.

play 15-yrs-dead chief sues traditional ruler

 

Anthony Arinze, 78, a nephew of the chief mentioned that his uncle died on October 18, 2003.

This was included in his testament at the court which made it hard to fathom the idea of the case.

“And he was interred on November, 21, 2003 at his compound, No 2 Muofunanya Street, Nkwelle-Awka.

“In the foregoing, he (the deceased) could not have originated or participated in the said suit since he was dead and buried more than 15 years ago," says Anthony who described the suit as a fraud.

A need for more clarification encouraged an adjournment until Wednesday, May 2, 2018.

Kenyan man can't sleep without a woman for fear of demonic attack

Timothy Chesire, who lives in Eldoret, Western Kenya, has revealed that he cannot sleep at night without having a woman on his bed.

He does this for fear of demonic attacks.

Chesire, who spoke to the Nairobian News revealed that his experience began when he was only in Primary school.

Timothy Chesire is a man whose experience with demons has prevented him from going to the hospital. play

Timothy Chesire is a man whose experience with demons has prevented him from going to the hospital.

(Nairobi Wire)

ALSO READ: Are you being attacked by demons in bed?

This has ensured that he spends a lot of money on women though his wife understands a need for it.

"She knows that I’m not doing it for fun, but for the safety of my life and that of the whole family,” he mentioned when discussing the acceptance concerning his unique condition.

“I have never spent a single day in any room in or outside the country without a partner, especially a woman. I end up spending a lot of money on the women just because of this issue," says the troubled man.

As a child, Timothy Chesire had a conversation with his grandmother who told him that his late grandfather, a herder, made a promise to return to greet him even after death.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Columnist at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Swift Justice Police gun down 6-man kidnap gangbullet
2 #MeToo Nigerian women speak on rape and sexual abusebullet
3 Wicked World 16-yr-old girl who was raped, impregnated by doctor, diesbullet

Related Articles

Curiosity Killed The Cat Man shot and killed during attempt to test bulletproof vest
Possessed! Mom takes baby's corpse for shopping shortly after murder
Gone Too Soon Student falls on naked wire, gets electrocuted to death
Jealous Rage Housewife empties acid on penis of husband who impregnated best friend
Buhari Some Nigerian children are in love with president's cute son
Paranormal Activity Househelp sets young wards ablaze, killing one
Brutality! Pigs eat babies alive in Nasarawa
Haunted by Ghosts Kenyan man can't sleep without a woman for fear of demonic attack

Metro

Senator Anyanwu, who represents the Imo East constituency, has advised a use of witchcraft in a bid to solve Nigeria's air accident issues.
Do You Agree? Nigerian senator recommends witchcraft to curb aircraft disaster
Doctors in Quebec, Canada, have expressed a disinterest in a high salary.
Not In Nigeria Doctors protest too much salary
Some pigs in Nasarawa reportedly ate two babies alive. They were abandoned at a dumpsite in Maraba, a community in the state.
Brutality! Pigs eat babies alive in Nasarawa
Kilos of cocaine seized by the NDLEA
Sharp Guy Ingenious drug dealer buries himself alive to avoid police