15-yr-old maid chopped to pieces for demanding salary

News reports have revealed the tragic death of a 15-year-old girl, whose dismembered body parts were found in a drain in outer Delhi, India earlier this month.

According to the reports, the teenager identified as Soni Kumari, was chopped up into 12 pieces for demanding her salary.

The police disclosed the information after arresting one of the alleged killers from Nangloi, identified as Manjeet Karketa.

The deceased who was a native of a village near Ranchi, was reportedly hired as a domestic help for a monthly salary of Rs 6,500.

However, the reports revealed that Soni did not receive a single penny after working for three years in Delhi.

Rajender Singh Sagar, additional deputy commissioner of police, added that Soni worked as a full-time help at a businessman’s house in south Delhi’s East of Kailash area.

“The employer would pay the monthly salary, but the people who brought her to Delhi were pocketing the money,” said the officer.

The Police also revealed that four persons, including a woman who also works as a domestic help as well as the arrested suspect, were involved in Soni's brutal murder.

The police finally uncovered the motive behind Soni's death following Manjeet's arrest from Jharkhand on Thursday, May 24, 2018.

Local news media reports that Soni's father dies years ago and she had lived with her mother and two brothers in Malgo village in Jharkhand’s Ranchi district.

Soni was, however, brought to Delhi with promises of a high-paying job three years ago.

Soni's killers who have been identified as Manjeet and two other associates, Sahu and Gauri, reportedly operated an informal placement agency and regularly brought girls from Jharkhand, employing them as domestic helps in Delhi homes.

“Kumari worked at a few homes in the city before being hired by a businessman’s family in East of Kailash. But her monthly salary would be pocketed by the people who brought her to Delhi. Karketa would justify pocketing the money by telling her employer that he was Kumari’s brother. It also helped prevent the girl from escaping,” said an investigator.

After the first year in Delhi, Soni began to demand for her salary, asking to be sent back home.

The investigator adds, “Over the past few weeks, she had become more persistent with her demand. Karketa and his associates owned her more than ?2 lakh. They also feared being reported to the police. So, the trio planned to kill Kumari and roped in a fourth partner, Rakesh.

"On May 3, the suspects took her away from her employer’s home on the pretext of sending her back to her village. Instead, they brought her to a house in outer Delhi’s Nangloi.

“The killers first hit her on her head. They then severed her neck before dismembering her limbs and torso. They packed her body parts into bags and dumped them into a drain in Mianwali,” said the investigator.

According to the reports, Soni's body parts were later discovered by a passer-by who alerted the police.

Although a CCTV camera had recorded two of the suspects carrying the bag filled with body parts, their faces were not clear enough to be recognised.

Police later took a picture of the victims head , going door to door, searching for clues on Soni's identity in Mianwali and neighbouring areas.

“We visited 2,500 homes and particularly focused on 200 houses before zeroing in on a house whose two occupants had been missing since the day of the murder. Neighbours were shown the girl’s photo and they confirmed that she was seen there on May 3,” said the investigator.

As soon as the suspects were identified, police teams were sent out to Jharkhand villages to arrest them.

The investigator said, “We searched 45 villages in Gumla and neighbouring areas before finding Karketa’s home."

Manjeet was finally arrested o Thursday evening following a tip-off that he would be visiting his rented home in Nangloi.