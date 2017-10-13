15-yr-old girl declared missing found in lover's house

Home > Gist > Metro >

A 15-year-old girl who went missing from home was found hiding in her boyfriend's house after seven days.

  • Published:
(Punch)
A 15-year-old Junior Secondary School 2 [JSSII] student who was declared missing by her guardians in Ogun State has been found in her boyfriend's house seven days after she failed to return home.

The girl,  Asmau Ajibade, according to Punch, lived with her guardians, Alhaji Rauf Adetona and Alhaja Ajarat Adetona, on Area 8, Road 810, Block AM, Plot 18, OPIC Estate, Agbara, off Lagos-Badagry Expressway, Ogun State and attended Agbara Community Junior Secondary School.

Ajibade who had lived with the Adetonas since she was four, was declared missing when she did not return from school and the guardians quickly reported the matter to the police at the Agbara Division after searching fruitlessly for her.

ALSO READ: "Delinquency: 16-yr-old girl found after eloping with lover 11 months earlier"

Alhaja Adetona who spoke to newsmen on the issue said that she was surprised by her disappearance as that would be the first time she would leave home without returning.

However, after looking for her for seven days, Ajibade was found in a man's house in Oko Afo, Badagry, Lagos, by a family friend of the guardians.

It was gathered that the boyfriend identified as John, a security guard, has been arrested and is being detained by the police for allegedly abducting her.

John was arrested along with one Moses, a cobbler who reportedly connived with the main suspect to abduct the girl and kept her in his apartment for several days.

The cobbler who reportedly helped the girl to fix her torn sandal on the morning she was declared missing, was said to have told her guardians that she appeared to be in a hurry when she came to fix the sandal.

ALSO READ: "Stranger Than Fiction: 13-year-old girl runs away from home with lover"

Alhaji Adetona who also spoke to the Punch said Ajibade confessed that it was the cobbler who hooked her up with John, adding that she spent four days with the lover before she was found.

A Child Like This... Lady connives with lover to kidnap self for 200K ransom
