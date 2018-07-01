11 members of a family hanged few days to wedding

news

Four men, three women and four girls of the same family were hanged few days to a wedding ceremony in the family.

In a report by Hindustan Times, the 11 members of the family were preparing for a wedding ceremony when they were found dead in their home by a neighbour in Burari village, New Delhi, India.

The police noted that while the lifeless body of a 70-year-old woman was lying on the floor of the house, ten other bodies were found hanging from an iron grill used as a ventilator in the home’s courtyard.

The police also said the bodies were blindfolded by cotton and pieces of cloth.

ALSO READ: Woman poisons 88 people because relatives mocked her cooking

Neighbours of the family reportedly confirmed to New Delhi chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal, that the family was busy with wedding preparations before the sad incident.

For more than two decades, the Hindustan Times reports, the family had lived in the same house they were found dead on Sunday, July 1, 2018.

The house was said to belong to a businessman who ran a plywood shop and dairy.

The Indian newspaper noted that a neighbour who was friends with the owner of the house had raised alarm when he saw the dead bodies hanging in the house after he went visiting.

New Delhi police confirmed the incident saying investigations have begun on the sad occurrence.