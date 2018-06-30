Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

10 dead in accident on Kaduna-Kano expressway

In Kaduna 10 dead in accident on Kano expressway

The News agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the accident occurred around Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria, at about 5:30 a.m.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Accident in Kano - Illustrative use only play

Accident in Kano - Illustrative use only

(Africanspotlight)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

No fewer than 10 people died in an accident that occurred on Kaduna-Kano expressway on Saturday.

The News agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the accident occurred around Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria, at about 5:30 a.m.

A statement issued by the Head of Public Enlightenment, Zaria Unit Command of the Federal Road Safety Commission, Mr Idris Yahaya, confirmed the occurrence.

Yahaya said in the statement that the Unit Commander, Zaria Unit Command, Assistant Corps Commander, Muktar Zubairu, described the accident as “pathetic.

“The accident involved three vehicles, a luxury bus; marked GDD 361 YE, a car; marked SGR 57 XA and an articulated vehicle; marked LND 246 XE.

“There are 48 persons in the three vehicles; nine people got burnt to death, while one other woman died in the hospital, 31 persons were injured while seven persons survived the accident.

The driver of the luxury bus is receiving treatment at Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Shika, Zaria.’’

The unit commander said that the injured persons were also receiving treatment at the hospital, while the bodies of the dead had been deposited at the same hospital.

Zubairu called on drivers traveling long distance to exhibit the habit of stretching their legs by stopping and walking around for a while after four hours of journey.

“When a driver covers a distance of three to four hours, he should stop, relax and stretch his legs to clear the fatigue and carry on with the journey later.

“Drivers should also drive with care, especially in this rainy season; they should ensure that their tyres are good enough for a long journey; and driving with smooth and fairly-used tyres is very dangerous,’’ he advised the drivers.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Demolition Man Man takes down female squad who called him a rapist in...bullet
2 Lagos Tanker Fire "Foolishness" kills Lagosians who stopped to take...bullet
3 Pulse Wedding Bride causes stir with her ‘indecent’ wedding dressbullet

Related Articles

Hell In The City Full story of the tanker accident that burnt several in Lagos
In Mumbai 5 dead as plane plunges into building site
Tragic Death 15 killed in road accidents in Ogun
In Indonesia Sonar deployed in hunt for ferry disaster victims
Drunk Driving 11 confirmed dead in car crash
Gone Too Soon Father-of-two perishes in tragic auto crash
Tragic Fate Auto crash claims the life of family of 7
Recep Tayyip Erdogan President says Uber 'finished' in Turkey
World School bus driver charged with homicide after deadly crash

Metro

Trophy Lager salutes Super Eagles, calls for renewed support
Trophy Lager Beer brand salutes gallant Super Eagles, calls for renewed support
International Olympic Day: Uniting the world through sports
International Olympic Day Uniting the world through sports
5 things to do with Bae in Russia during the world's biggest football competition
World Cup 2018 5 things to do with Bae in Russia during the world's biggest football competition
In Onitsha Union bank trains customers at business advisory and capacity building seminar