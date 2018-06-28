10 Cars in flame as petrol tanker falls off bridge in Lagos

news

A Petrol tanker is currently on fire on Otedola Bridge at Berger area of Lagos, the state Rapid Response Squad (RSS) tweeted around 5 pm on Thursday, June 28.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and the Lagos Fire Service were said to have mobilised men at the scene to put out the fire which had spread to others car in the area.

A video tweeted by the RSS shows officials trying hard to put out the fire burning a Toyota Highlander SUV. The vehicle was reportedly salvaged.

According to New Telegraph which cited an eyewitness, people trapped in traffic were caught in flames. The report also said about 10 other cars were razed.

The number of casualties was not ascertained as at the time of filing this report.