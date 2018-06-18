1 killed in Lagos cult clash

Pulse.ng logo
A resident of the area, who claimed to have witnessed the fight told NAN that the cultists came from a nearby street, describing the area as a hotbed of cultist activities.

(THISDAYLIVE)
A deadly clash by two rival cult groups has resulted to the death of an unidentified man at Alapere in Ketu, near Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) crime correspondent learnt that the incident took place at Modupe Street, off Kazeem Street in Alapere late on June 17.

A resident of the area, who claimed to have witnessed the fight told NAN that the cultists came from a nearby street, describing the area as a hotbed of cultist activities.

NAN learnt that the Alapere cult war has been on for more than three years, resulting to the death of no fewer than eight people within the period.

The source, who pleaded not to be identified, named the rival cults as members of Eiye and Aye confraternity.

“These cultists are always at war with each other, shooting guns at night all the time.

“Kazeem, Aminu and Akampson Streets near the transformer at Alapere are notorious for cult activities,” the source said.

The spokesman for the Lagos Police Command, Mr Chike Oti, confirmed the development, saying that the dead man was stabbed to death.

Oti said that the identity of the dead man was not yet known.

He said, however, that the body had been removed by policemen from the Alapere Division and deposited at a mortuary.

The spokesman said that no arrest had been made on the development. 

