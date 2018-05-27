news

One person reportedly died while nine others were seriously injured on Saturday in an auto-crash at Oyun area along Jebba Road in Ilorin.

A witness account said that the accident occurred when two Mazda 323 cars that were coming from opposite directions had a head-on collision.

One Mazda, marked FUF 845 XA, was coming from Oke-Ose axis while the second one, with registration number KEY 609 XA, was coming from Sango axis before they rammed into each other.

Mr Sunday Maku, Kwara Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), confirmed that one person died and nine others were injured in the accident.

“Eight passengers; four male and four female sustained various degree of injuries in the accident. No other life is lost in the incident”, he said.

The sector commander blamed wrong overtaking for the auto-crash, saying that “the accident occurred at the Oyun end of the old Ilorin-Jebba road.

“It happened at three kilometres from the base of the two commercial vehicles.

“Two commercial vehicles; Mazda 323 with registration number KEY 609 XA and Mazda 323 with registration no FUF 845 XA were involved.

“There were nine people in the vehicles, five males and four females. Four male and four female were injured”, he said.

Maku said that the injured passengers had been referred to a private hospital in the city.