'Men should have sex with their wives 16 times a week'

This relationship expert has written a list of things a husband should do to keep his wife satisfied and not stray.

  • Published:
Joro Olumofin says men should have sex with their wives regularly play

Joro Olumofin says men should have sex with their wives regularly

(Twitter)

Relationship expert and advisor, Joro Olumofin has written an explosive letter to husbands where he advises that they must have sex with their wives at least 16 times every week and give them oral sex five times.

The controversial Olumofin who has been dishing out sex and relationship instruction also admonishes men to make sure they buy gifts for their wives every day, serve them in bed and never to have passwords on their phones and laptops so the wives can have access to them at all times.

ALSO READ: "Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi: Joro Olumofin speaks on clash with OAP"

Read Olumofin's letter to husbands here:

'Letter to Husbands:

Society has put so much pressure on women these days. If a man cheats, it’s his wife’s fault for not keeping him or satisfying him; this notion is absolutely wrong.

There are a million things a woman is asked to do just to keep her man, but there is no list of things a man is asked to do to keep his woman.

We men make it seem like women want to get married more than us and we’re doing them a favor by committing or being in a relationship.

Most men act like they are the only ones who are granted free PASS to cheat or it is their right to cheat.

Women can cheat as well but they choose to be loyal in relationships for love and peace's sake and to keep their homes.

Here is a list of things that Husbands should do to make their relationship work:

1. Sex: You should have sex with your wife at least 16 times a week and oral sex 5 times a week. This is your duty as a man. It is your responsibility. No excuses

2. You must not have passwords on your phone or any device. If passwords are necessary, your wife should have them all.

3. You must not let her food waste. A happy married man shouldn’t be seen eating outside only lunch at work is allowed.

4. Bring your wife breakfast in bed and bring back a gift from work every day. Every single day. Even if it is fruits, a wig, a painting or flowers.

5. Prayer Schedule: Fix a prayer & fasting routine once a month with your wife to tackle personal issues.

6. Even if she has a job, she deserves a weekly or monthly allowance of at least N100,000.

7. Men complain that their wives don’t look the same as when they first met. A lot of men have pot bellies too. Work on your physical appearance.

ALSO READ: "Pulse List: 10 reasons why married women cheat"

8. Listen to her. No matter how tired or busy you are, listen to her and gossip with her.

If you don’t appreciate your wife, she may seek appreciation elsewhere. It’s a full-time job to be a good wife. Make it a full-time job to be a good husband.'

Many men will not agree with Olumofin, especially on the sex part but it is worthy of a trial.

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

