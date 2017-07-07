Home > Gist >

Men Are Scum :  Website owner reveals site is a tool to deal with sexual abuse

Men Are Scum Website owner reveals site is a tool to deal with sexual abuse

The creator of the new, trendy website speaks about his original intention.

  • Published:
The new website for ladies play

The new website for ladies

(Men Are Scum )

Yesterday, Thursday, July 6, 2017, Pulse Gist reported on a new site called 'Men Are Scum.'

"It is a bare-bone site where you can see the evil men have done in this world by breaking the hearts of women," wrote Pulse in the first article about the site.

Curious to know who was behind the site that has some Nigerian ladies blasting their scum boyfriends, Pulse Gist tracked the owner. It was a simple task. A quick search on whois.com revealed the mastermind behind the project that is aiming to go viral.

Scum roll of shame

Scum roll of shame

(Men Are Scum )

 

Titus Salisu is the creator of the website and in a brief interview with Pulse Gist, he reveals his original idea. "It was actually created as a tool to report domestic violence, sexual abuse and other vices, but it seems the users prefer to talk about cheating and the likes," he says.

Harrison has been a bad guy

Harrison has been a bad guy

(Men Are Scum )

 

He further says "I was inspired to create it due to a personal experience."

On Twitter, you are bound to find out about the site if you follow the right people. The site has been gaining ground with users happy about its existence. "The feedback has been positive so far, it is also increasing in popularity by the minute," says Titus.

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

(Men Are Scum )

 

Does he believe men are indeed scum? The site creator gives a short answer. "Depends, most are."

Titus Salisu's next step is to turn the site into an app but he says he is taking it one step at a time.

For now, ladies feel free to blast your good for nothing ex on this site.

