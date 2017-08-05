Home > Gist >

Auto mechanic in court over alleged theft of customer’s power bike

Fast And Furious Auto mechanic in court over alleged theft of customer’s power bike

The court heard that the complainant gave his bike to the accused to repair, but he sold it and converted the money to his personal use.

  • Published:
BMW power bike (Illustration) play

BMW power bike (Illustration)

(Instagram)

In Osun Man, 32, docked over alleged fraud of N260, 000
Sharp Guy 40-year-old docked over alleged N480,000 auction fraud
In Lagos 2 transport company assistants docked for giving man deafening slap
In Ogun Man gets 2 years’ jail term for stealing employer’s N1.7m
Hard Times Butcher jailed 30 days for stealing goat
In The Bag 2 apprentices remanded in jail for misappropriation of funds
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A 20-year-old auto mechanic, Umoru Abdulamid, who allegedly stole a power bike worth N700,000, on Friday appeared before an Apapa Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Abdulamid, who resides at Ajegunle area of Apapa, Lagos, is facing a charge of stealing.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Olusegun Kokoye, told the court that the accused committed the offence on July 26, 2016, at Apapa area of Lagos.

Kokoye said that the stolen bike belonged to one Mokfoy Ikenna.

He alleged that the complainant gave his bike to the accused to repair, but he sold it and converted the money to his personal use.

“When the complainant discovered that the accused had sold his bike, he reported the matter to the police and the accused was arrested,’’ Kokoye said.

The offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates a three-year jail term for offenders.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mr M.A Etti, granted him bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

He said the sureties must be gainfully employed and should show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Etti adjourned the case till October 3 for mention. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Red Alert MMM stages comeback, lure Nigerians with weekly promosbullet
2 Sexual Harassment Who is going to stop it?bullet
3 End Time Pastor makes members masturbate to make church floor sacredbullet

Gist

A court of justice symbol
Fast Wealth Farmer bags 15 months imprisonment for stealing car
Court gavel.
In Osun Man, 32, docked over alleged fraud of N260, 000
Murder
In Plateau 18-yr-old man kills mother over 'disappearance' charm
Debra Davis.
In US Houston woman on trial for murder after shooting cheating boyfriend