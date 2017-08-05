A 20-year-old auto mechanic, Umoru Abdulamid, who allegedly stole a power bike worth N700,000, on Friday appeared before an Apapa Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Abdulamid, who resides at Ajegunle area of Apapa, Lagos, is facing a charge of stealing.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Olusegun Kokoye, told the court that the accused committed the offence on July 26, 2016, at Apapa area of Lagos.

Kokoye said that the stolen bike belonged to one Mokfoy Ikenna.

He alleged that the complainant gave his bike to the accused to repair, but he sold it and converted the money to his personal use.

“When the complainant discovered that the accused had sold his bike, he reported the matter to the police and the accused was arrested,’’ Kokoye said.

The offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates a three-year jail term for offenders.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mr M.A Etti, granted him bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

He said the sureties must be gainfully employed and should show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Etti adjourned the case till October 3 for mention.