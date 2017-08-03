MCSN plans empowerment workshop for musicians in Nigeria

The Musical Copyright Society of Nigeria [MCSN], is intensifying efforts at reviving the body after struggling for over seven years to get licensed as a music copyright collecting society.

To this end, the body has teamed up with Netpreneur360 Inc. USA to organize free digital marketing workshop for Nigerian musicians which will hold on Saturday, August 5, 2017, tagged 'Digital Marketing Survival Bootcamp for Musicians.'

According to the Mayo Ayilaran, the Director General of MCSN, the body which is the first copyright society in Nigeria to organize a special online training and empowerment workshop for musicians, aims at equipping Nigerian musicians to understand how to better exploit the blossoming internet marketplace for their careers, talents, and works.

The training which is free for all Nigerian musicians, according to Ayilaran, is 'a high-powered event that will signal that Nigerian musicians are in for a new deal, where they can now move beyond mere slogans to a situation where they can actually get their music to give them prosperity without waiting for any agent, label or drama.'

ALSO READ: "Victor Essiet, Ras Kimono, Ortis Wiliki, Majek Fashek: Stars To Perform At Africa Meets Reggae Music Festival This November"

Continuing, the Director General said:

"The training is expected to equip Nigerian musicians on how to utilize the power of the internet to up their game, enhance their productivity, and sell more of their music in the ever-developing global music industry.

The online training is free for all music industry participants, including musicians, producers, artiste managers, entertainment managers, record labels, etc.

It is also aimed at teaching the musicians, their management and media people on how to enhance their productivity and make more money from their craft.

To make it easy to access, musicians, their management team and the media can get more information via our website at www.mcsnworkshops.com, and can join from any part of the world from the comfort of their rooms or offices through their computers or cell phones."

Also commenting on the training, Dr. Ope Banwo, the Chief Trainer for Netpreneur360 USA, said the participants would be trained on how to create an irresistible online presence for their music and artistic talents, online marketing strategies for the up and coming musicians, even without a record label or artiste managers as well as learn how to create an effective musician marketing funnel for increasing fan base and maximizing sales on the internet

Veteran Reggae musician, Orits Wiliki, the leader of the MCSN who will be the chief host at the workshop, said his society came up with the cyber workshop in conjunction with Dr. Banwo’s Netprenuer360 USA, in a bid to empower Nigerian musicians to enhance their career and also make good money.

“The digital marketing workshop is one of the many ways we at MCSN are coming up to enhance the career of our people. Music marketing and the industry generally has moved away from the old analog ways to the digital age and Nigerian musicians need to catch up or be left behind," he said.

ALSO READ: "Hot Festival Alert: Africa Meets Reggae musical festival set to hold this weekend"

Wiliki added that the MCSN is determined to play their part in moving the music industry forward and the only way that can be achieved will be to ensure that the players in the industry make enough money from their efforts without simply just relying on agents.