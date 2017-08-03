Home > Gist >

MCSN plans empowerment workshop for musicians in Nigeria

New Beginning MCSN plans empowerment workshop for musicians in Nigeria

The leadership of the Musical Copyrights Society of Nigeria has come up with a free workshop to empower artistes in the country.

  • Published:
Veteran reggae musician, Orits Wiliki is planning something good for Nigerian artistes play

Veteran reggae musician, Orits Wiliki is planning something good for Nigerian artistes

(Nigerian Standard)

One Nite: Live & Unplugged Ras Kimono entertains true lovers of the dancehall at solo artist platform
Royalty War Court Annuls MCSN
Afropolitan Vibes M.I, Orits Wiliki, Aina More to rock the stage this July
Lai Mohammed FG to stop production of Nigerian movies, music abroad - Minister says
Lai Mohammed FG to stop production of Nigerian music videos abroad - Minister says
Hot Festival Alert Africa Meets Reggae musical festival set to hold this weekend
Lai Mohammed The plan to ban production of music videos abroad belongs in a bin
Afropolitan Vibes M.I, Orits Wiliki, Aina More set to live on stage tonight
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Musical Copyright Society of Nigeria [MCSN], is intensifying efforts at reviving the body after struggling for over seven years to get licensed as a music copyright collecting society.

To this end, the body has teamed up with Netpreneur360 Inc. USA to organize free digital marketing workshop for Nigerian musicians which will hold on Saturday, August 5, 2017, tagged 'Digital Marketing Survival Bootcamp for Musicians.'

According to the Mayo Ayilaran, the Director General of MCSN, the body which is the first copyright society in Nigeria to organize a special online training and empowerment workshop for musicians, aims at equipping Nigerian musicians to understand how to better exploit the blossoming internet marketplace for their careers, talents, and works.

The training which is free for all Nigerian musicians, according to Ayilaran, is 'a high-powered event that will signal that Nigerian musicians are in for a new deal, where they can now move beyond mere slogans to a situation where they can actually get their music to give them prosperity without waiting for any agent, label or drama.'

ALSO READ: "Victor Essiet, Ras Kimono, Ortis Wiliki, Majek Fashek: Stars To Perform At Africa Meets Reggae Music Festival This November"

Continuing, the Director General said:

"The training is expected to equip Nigerian musicians on how to utilize the power of the internet to up their game, enhance their productivity, and sell more of their music in the ever-developing global music industry.

The online training is free for all music industry participants, including musicians, producers, artiste managers, entertainment managers, record labels, etc.

It is also aimed at teaching the musicians, their management and media people on how to enhance their productivity and make more money from their craft.

To make it easy to access, musicians, their management team and the media can get more information via our website at www.mcsnworkshops.com, and can join from any part of the world from the comfort of their rooms or offices through their computers or cell phones."

Also commenting on the training, Dr. Ope Banwo, the Chief Trainer for Netpreneur360 USA, said the participants would be trained on how to create an irresistible online presence for their music and artistic talents, online marketing strategies for the up and coming musicians, even without a record label or artiste managers as well as learn how to create an effective musician marketing funnel for increasing fan base and maximizing sales on the internet

Veteran Reggae musician, Orits Wiliki, the leader of the MCSN who will be the chief host at the workshop, said his society came up with the cyber workshop in conjunction with Dr. Banwo’s Netprenuer360 USA, in a bid to empower Nigerian musicians to enhance their career and also make good money.

“The digital marketing workshop is one of the many ways we at MCSN are coming up to enhance the career of our people. Music marketing and the industry generally has moved away from the old analog ways to the digital age and Nigerian musicians need to catch up or be left behind," he said.

ALSO READ: "Hot Festival Alert: Africa Meets Reggae musical festival set to hold this weekend"

Wiliki added that the MCSN is determined to play their part in moving the music industry forward and the only way that can be achieved will be to ensure that the players in the industry make enough money from their efforts without simply just relying on agents.

More

Music+Unplugged Thursdays Orits Wiliki, Ras Kimono, others set to headline this week’s edition
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

Top 3

1 Fela Anikulapo-Kuti 20 years after, death can't still touch himbullet
2 End Times Transgender man gives birth to baby boy in US [Photos]bullet
3 Badoo Lagos police discover ritual cult shrinebullet

Gist

This lady has accused Pastor Adeboye of taking her sister's money
Pastor Enoch Adeboye Nigerian lady tells man of God to return sister's money [Video]
MMM being advertised to Church members
Red Alert MMM stages comeback, lure Nigerians with weekly promos
How can a father do this to his own son?
Child Abuse Boy who was tied to window by father discharged from hospital
Rev. Father Patrick Edet says he is now happy leaving the priesthood
Living In Denial 'I am finally free, happy'- Rev. Father who resigned from priesthood