Mass naked swimmers break skinny dipping world record

History has been made at the IIosaarirock Music Festival in Finland as hundreds of naked swimmers went for a dip and broke the world record for the biggest naked swim ever, Yle News reports.

It was recorded that a total of 789 people stripped and went skinny dipping on Saturday, July 16, 2017, making it the biggest mass naked swimming in history.

Organizers had hoped to attract 1,000 people to the event and though they could not meet their target, they still managed to break the record previously set in Australia.

According to reports, only a few hundred people would brave the chilly water of Linnunlahti Bay in Joensuu but when the sun came out shortly before the event, the numbers were boosted.

The swimmers had to stay in the water for five minutes in order to break the record which was met by the crowd breaking into a song in the final minute of the swim, singing the Finnish national anthem.

People traveled from all over Finland to participate in the record-breaking event and some of them were seasoned campaigners.

“It's not our first-time naked swimming. We have been training hard all spring,” a participant, Henri Heilala told Yle.

This feat is the third Finnish attempt at breaking the record after previous efforts in 2015 and 2016 each attracted around 300 participants. The previous record was set in 2015 in Perth, Australia, by 786 people, an event which was used to celebrate a positive body image.

It was gathered that organizers of the skinny dipping contest are waiting for Guinness World Records to confirm the record.