Man takes over Taxify cab after driver disappeared

Only In Naija Man narrates how he took over Taxify vehicle after driver got into a fight

A Nigerian man has narrated how he commandeered a Taxify cab and drove to his destination after the driver got into a fight and disappeared.

  • Published:
Adewale Adetugbo narrated how he took over a Taxify cab after driver got into a fight

Adewale Adetugbo narrated how he took over a Taxify cab after driver got into a fight

(Twitter)

A Nigerian man who drove off in a Taxify cab after the driver got into a fight with a Keke Marwa rider and his passengers has given a hilarious account on how the incident happened.

Adewale Adetugbo took to his Twitter handle to narrate how the funny incident happened and how he ended up driving himself in the cab to his destination and later called on the driver to come and get his vehicle.

Adetugbo said he had ordered the Taxify cab to take him to a destination but on their way, the Keke Marwa hit the cab and caused some damage and the driver went mad, got down from the vehicle and engaged the Marwa rider and his passengers in a fight and was abducted by the Marwa rider and his passengers who took him away.

ALSO READ: "Taxify: Young lady assaulted by driver further speaks on incident"

Apparently late for his appointment, Adetugbo said he had to drive the cab away following the disappearance of the driver and when he got to his destination, he had to put a call to him to come and pick his vehicle.

In a series of tweets, Adetugbo narrated thus:

"So @Taxify_ng, I just drove myself to my destination because your driver jumped out to fight with a Keke Marwa & disappeared...

So some guys in a Marwa had an even more unnerving experience. It was when the Marwa drove off that he lost it. Then after the first few punches when the Marwa fled. Note the Marwa had passengers.

Man, the driver lost it because he could not afford to fix the damage I guess.

Through a friend who saw them at the LGA, I was able to speak with the driver, to tell him where to pick up his car, his shoes, watch, phone."

This is not the first time Taxify drivers have been in the news for the wrong reasons as only recently, a young lady called out a driver identified as Iniobong for sexually assaulting her after he reportedly squeezed her nipple.

According to the lady who posted the assault on her Twitter handle, Iniobong had reacted to a comment she made about being a lesbian by pressing her nipple to test how she would react to a man touching her.

She had written:

"You will not believe what just happened to me. So I'm in a taxify & the driver keeps taking many. Sexual orientation becomes the topic & I say I'm a lesbian.

This guy reached out to me & squeezed my nipple. You can't even imagine my shock as he said 'lesbians don't react to male touch, so I was curious'."

ALSO READ: "Wrong Move!: Taxify driver arrested for squeezing passenger's nipple [Video]"

Apparently, that was Iniobong's his way of testing out a theory regarding the inability of lesbians to give a reaction when an opposite sex touches sensitive parts of their body.

After the lady called him out, Iniobong was promptly arrested by the police and charged to court while he was also removed from the Taxify platform by the operators.

See the tweet here:

 

