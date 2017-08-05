Home > Gist >

Man sentenced to death for raping 3-yr-old stepdaughter

Psycho! Man sentenced to death by hanging for raping 3-yr-old stepdaughter

Samson Mutero, who raped the deceased in a bush is to die by hanging for his crime.

A Bulawayo High Court, Zimbabwe, has sentenced a 43-year-old man, Samson Mutero to death by hanging for torturing and raping his stepdaughter who died from her experience.

Justice Kamocha Kamocha gave the verdict yesterday, August 3, 2017, after finding the accused guilty of murder.

A top online news company in Zimbabwe, The Chronicle, confirmed that Mutero committed the heinous act in a bush which left 3-year-old Chipochashe Ndlovu unconscious.

He subsequently returned the child to her home where he told its mother that the infant had suffered an epileptic attack.

Kamocha in her ruling said, “I was unable to find anything which can be regarded as an extenuating circumstance. In the result, the sentence of this court is that you be returned to custody.

"The sentence of death be executed upon you according to the law."

Mutero would have gotten away with the crime if not for a suspicious village head identified as Chief Nyamhondo who reported the matter to the police.

An investigation was launched and a post-mortem result revealed that the deceased had a lacerated rectum and had suffered sexual abuse, police prosecutor, Nwabayi Mutawi stated at the court.

